Happy 70th Birthday A.I.! I've got an astrology reading of your natal chart!
Just what you always wanted! Yes, a reading for the first time the words "artificial intelligence" appeared together — way back in 1955. REGULAR THURSDAY PLANET WAVES MAILINGS COMING SOON.
Good afternoon from upstate New York!
Planet Waves regular Thursday publications will be ready in about two hours. In case you’re curious what the chart for “artificial intelligence” itself would include, I reveal it here. This is about Eris! She tells the story of electrical media…she is running the table on the A.I. issue — including showing up prominently in every historic chart.
I know you may be sick of this issue, but I don’t think anyone else is covering it the way I am — particularly the human factor. The chart is about Virgo — agriculture, fertility, service and healing…but converging with the chaos and disruption of Eris.
It’s not just about technology and trillions of dollars. People are feeling this problem, and many say the words “A.I.” with no concept of what they really mean or what it means. Watch for my article about the anniversary — meaning the impact and influence of this technology — in tonight’s Planet Waves. I welcome your feedback on the issue below.
I’ve included the charts. If you like this genre of astrology, please tell me. I have been collecting charts about the history of electrical technology for years.
With love,
Your faithful astrologer,
Not the best. The ONLY.
NOTE THAT THE OTHER 'INCONJUNCT' IS THE SEMISEXTILE — NOT THE SEMI SQUARE. But it's possible you could get a similar result out of a semisquare if it was positioned correctly...of difference in gender, element and cross all at the same time
I will NEVER use AI if I can help it. It’s a WEAPON.