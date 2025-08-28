Good afternoon from upstate New York!

Planet Waves regular Thursday publications will be ready in about two hours. In case you’re curious what the chart for “artificial intelligence” itself would include, I reveal it here. This is about Eris! She tells the story of electrical media…she is running the table on the A.I. issue — including showing up prominently in every historic chart.

I know you may be sick of this issue, but I don’t think anyone else is covering it the way I am — particularly the human factor. The chart is about Virgo — agriculture, fertility, service and healing…but converging with the chaos and disruption of Eris.

It’s not just about technology and trillions of dollars. People are feeling this problem, and many say the words “A.I.” with no concept of what they really mean or what it means. Watch for my article about the anniversary — meaning the impact and influence of this technology — in tonight’s Planet Waves. I welcome your feedback on the issue below.

I’ve included the charts. If you like this genre of astrology, please tell me. I have been collecting charts about the history of electrical technology for years.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,