James Jacques Joseph Tissot, “Journey of the Magi,” c. 1894

The Three Magi (magicians or sorcerers) who are said to have followed a star to the place of Jesus’ birth were therefore astrologers. Mean old Herod wants them to come back and tell him the location of the child, but they were warned in a dream not to, and they take a different route home. In honor of Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, I propose a shrine to the astrologers in every church. The Tissot above is my favorite illustration of the Magi and their entourage.

From Wikipedia:

“In Christianity, the Biblical Magi[a] (/ˈmeɪdʒaɪ/ MAY-jy or /ˈmædʒaɪ/ MAJ-eye;[1] singular: magus), also known as the Three Wise Men, Three Kings, and Three Magi,[b] are distinguished foreigners who visit Jesus after his birth, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh in homage to him.[2] They are commemorated on the feast day of Epiphany—sometimes called "Three Kings Day"—and commonly appear in the nativity celebrations of Christmas.”

With love,

— efc