Happy Astrologer's Day
I think I may be a day late. So let's make it a whole week of commemoration. In honor of Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, I propose placing a shrine to the astrologers in every church.
The Three Magi (magicians or sorcerers) who are said to have followed a star to the place of Jesus’ birth were therefore astrologers. Mean old Herod wants them to come back and tell him the location of the child, but they were warned in a dream not to, and they take a different route home. In honor of Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, I propose a shrine to the astrologers in every church. The Tissot above is my favorite illustration of the Magi and their entourage.
From Wikipedia:
“In Christianity, the Biblical Magi[a] (/ˈmeɪdʒaɪ/ MAY-jy or /ˈmædʒaɪ/ MAJ-eye;[1] singular: magus), also known as the Three Wise Men, Three Kings, and Three Magi,[b] are distinguished foreigners who visit Jesus after his birth, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh in homage to him.[2] They are commemorated on the feast day of Epiphany—sometimes called "Three Kings Day"—and commonly appear in the nativity celebrations of Christmas.”
In Edgar Cayce’s “Story of Jesus” it is said there were multiple visits of groups of wise men at the time of the nativity, from Egypt, Persia and India, who drew on astrology, prophecy and psychic skills to come at that time to that place! Also, according to history podcast “Empire” episodes 212 & 213, “Magi” were Zoroastrian priests of a high order from Persia and the magi were renamed kings at a much later date. Hence The Three Kings stories.