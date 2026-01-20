Ruins at Delos - the birthplace of the Moon and the Sun. Photo by Eric Francis

Good evening,

As the Sun enters Aquarius, I am happy to let you know that the Inner Peace audio reading for Aquarius is ready. So too is the Inner Light written reading for Aquarius.

If your birthday is approaching (or here today), please do treat yourself to this astrology. It will help you let go of some fears, open up to your potential, and make friends with the presence of Pluto in your sign.

When I was a young astrologer, intrigued by the mystery of newspaper horoscopes, I never imagined anyone could do a full astrological reading using just the solar chart. Today I am still amazed that it’s possible, even as I’ve slowly developed my method doing many such readings (annual, spring, midyear and othrs).

I finished both the written and audio readings knowing I could say much more but that I had said enough. Many other resources are included — the 2025 written The Awakening, as well as the 2025 midyear video, Easy Does It, which illustrates the astrology I’m describing in visual form.

It’s a lavish set of astrological gifts.

Existing customers, you may find your reading at My Account on Planet Waves, under the readings tab. If you would like access, here is the link. I recommend at least getting your Sun and rising (which we can look up for you) and you will not be disappointed if you have access to all 12 to go through, explore and experience.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

