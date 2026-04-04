Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Ann's avatar
Ann
2d

Such a loving tribute and beautiful story.

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Lindy T's avatar
Lindy T
2d

Everyone needs a Josie behind them. Bless you for your intrepid style and dedication.

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