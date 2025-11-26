Dear Friend and Reader:

We are taking a week off from regular publishing in honor of the holiday. Look for the December monthly horoscope next week.

Today I have for you a bit of an art history lesson, focused on the phony archetypal Thanksgiving that happened in March 1943. This was the gift of Norman Rockwell, Pres. Franklin Roosevelt and the Saturday Evening Post.

I’ll be spending the long weekend writing Inner Light, the 2026 annual edition of Planet Waves. We will have some new promos and special offers next week after Mercury stations direct.

Speaking of, I have a new video about that as well, covering the recent Mercury retrograde and the current storm phase into stationary direct.

I am also planning Planet Waves FM for Friday night. If you want to be on that announcement list, sign up for its Substack. I will have more to say about the Saturday Evening Post and an update on the 2026 annual in addition to great music and an interview.

Thanks for tuning in.

You faithful astrolover,