Good evening from New York.

Water tower at the abandoned IBM facility in Ulster, NY. Someone climbed all the way to the top of this thing to hand-paint an ad for gluten ? I don’t get it. Photo by World Stage Studio — Elijah Tuttle & Eric Francis from the airship Asbury Park.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Don’t worry, everything’s fine.

Drones have not only been spotted over the New Jersey suburbs but also over two military bases — one in New York (which also serves as a civil airfield), and one in California — and the government claims to have no idea where they are coming from.

California has declared a “bird flu” emergency related to cattle, an example of abusing the wholly fictitious, allegedly molecule-finding PCR (of ‘covid’ test fame) — which is really a thinly disguised assault on the beef and dairy industries. Somebody high up must be reading Diet for a Small Planet. Word is we will all be living on soybeans in a few years. Hey they’re good for you; we can all use the estrogen.

The Catskills from the Town of Ulster as seen from the airship Asbury Park. Photo by World Stage Studio / Elijah Tuttle and Eric Francis.

Free Luigi? Existential Rage

Someone is charged with assassinating a health insurance executive in plain view, and a drove of supporters shows up at his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania. The suspect, an alleged hit man named Luigi, was met with signs that said “Murder for Profits” and “Health Insurance Practices Terrorize People.”

That tells you how angry people are. Very, very angry that they have paid exorbitant insurance premiums all their lives and then are denied care when they need it the most. THAT anger. That very existential rage.

The suspect made the most meticulously planned escape from New York City and then was caught eating at McDonald’s. What, he’s never heard of the drive-through or taking lunch to go? If you want a “Free Luigi” tee shirt, you have hundreds of options.

Then we learned that the woman who falsely accused three Duke University lacrosse players of raping her back in 2006 has admitted that she lied. (The men were acquitted but their lives were demolished. “Not guilty” does not mean innocent.) Since that case, I have always associated the word “lacrosse” with rape. Funny how that works.

Remnants of the abandoned IBM facility in Ulster with another business operating in part of it. Photo by World Stage Studio / Elijah Tuttle and Eric Francis

Abundant Life: Second Grader Dials 9-1-1

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old girl at the Abundant Life Christian school in Wisconsin killed a teacher and a classmate and injured six others before killing herself. A second-grader made the 9-1-1 call. The most recent reports say she was coordinating with another shooter in California who did not pull off his attack.

The federal government is again on the brink of shutdown. Amazon workers have gone on strike mere days before Christmas. Motorcycle gangs ride naked down Hollywood Blvd. Wait, that’s a line from an old Carly Simon song.