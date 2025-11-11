Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha C. Hauser's avatar
Martha C. Hauser
25m

I think of Aquarius and patterns together. Much of the early coding and technology was all about patterns. I have always looked for patterns in all aspects of my life because they are often predictive. I recall being given aptitude tests for roles in technology and coding many years ago and I scored very high with suggestions that I should seek a career in technology.

This is one of the reasons I associate Aquarius and technology. BTW, I am an Aquarius sun sign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture