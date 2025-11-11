How did Aquarius become the sign of technology?
It seems intuitive but I'm interested in your thoughts.
Aquarius means many things to many people, some of whom were influenced by the lyrics to a Broadway show tune. Without saying much more — I do have my thoughts here — I am interested on your observations on the topic of Aquarius and technology.
Thanks —
— efc
I think of Aquarius and patterns together. Much of the early coding and technology was all about patterns. I have always looked for patterns in all aspects of my life because they are often predictive. I recall being given aptitude tests for roles in technology and coding many years ago and I scored very high with suggestions that I should seek a career in technology.
This is one of the reasons I associate Aquarius and technology. BTW, I am an Aquarius sun sign.