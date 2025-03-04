Editor’s Note — Jon is right; this is what’s happening. I have been tracking this issue now for five years (yesterday was my anniversary). So I can confirm the reality of what he’s writing here – particularly about the PCR. The question is, why?

Why is this happening? It’s happening as part of a campaign to expand the use of the mRNA technology already known to have killed more than 38,000 people through the “covid vaccine” (that is a CDC-reported number and a vast understatement) on livestock.

Yes they want to inject all animals with mRNA. For deep dive kind of people, I prepared a radio report on this in 2021, where in Fauci and “influenza” big wigs announced they would be doing exactly this. Another version of the page is here.

Listen to the first five minutes and you will get the idea. Remember that “covid” is the rebranded flu — and if you listen to this program and maybe watch the associated C-Span program, that will be obvious. In Oct. 2019, they came right out and said what they were doing.

Please note, the following article is disturbing. — efc

By Jon Rappoport | March 04, 2025 | Jon’s Substack is excellent

Infowars: “Prices [of eggs] have been driven up largely because of desperate attempts to prevent the spread of avian flu, which have seen over 25 million egg-laying hens culled across the US in 2025 alone. The American Farm Bureau Federation puts the total number of hens culled at 43 million this year.”

Other sources state: Since early 2022, 148 million chickens have been killed in the US and Puerto Rico. 163 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have been killed in commercial and backyard populations.

Here’s how it works:

ONE: Researchers never discover the so-called H5N1 avian flu virus.

TWO: Using computer programs, they stitch together a fictional genome of the non-existent virus.

THREE: From this fictional genome, they select a slice of RNA, and prepare a PCR test to look for it in chickens.

FOUR: They do spot checks of chickens in huge populations, with the PCR.

FIVE: When these spot checks turn up positive for the RNA from the fictional genome of the non-existent virus, they kill the chickens—the entire flocks.

So far, 148 million chickens, 163 million birds.

And counting.

Have you seen millions of dedicated principled vegetarians marching on the headquarters of the US Department of Agriculture and the CDC?

They’re hypnotized by the word VIRUS.

Mention it and their eyes glaze over and they support killing 163 million birds.

What are the main methods of killing the birds?

Ventilation is shut down, and heat or CO2 is introduced. The temperature rises to high levels. The heat kills the chickens.

Chickens are sprayed with firefighting foam. They suffocate to death.

They’re gassed to death with CO2.

In smaller flocks, workers twist the chickens’ heads and break their necks. Workers use their hands or tools.

These birds aren’t eaten by humans. They’re killed because they could be infected with a virus that doesn’t exist.

What’s done with the millions of dead chickens? The choices are: composting, mass burial, burning in industrial furnaces, dumping in landfills.

Composting is considered the most “environmentally friendly” solution.

Maybe we need a national poll. Which of the following methods of killing millions of chickens do you prefer?

Have you ever seen footage of, say, 100,000 chickens killed all at once in a sealed barn?

Didn’t think so.

“Don’t tell the children.”

-- Jon Rappoport

Further reading for yearly subscribers: “Testing for bird flu: our old friend, the PCR” (here)

If you’re a monthly subscriber, click here to learn about the additional benefits received when upgrading to yearly. If you’re a yearly subscriber, access has already been granted to you, here.

© 2025 Jon Rappoport

Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start WritingGet the app

Substack is the home for great culture