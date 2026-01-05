Winter New York City Sunset. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

This note is intended for our in-house and Substack paying subscribers. Substack is the easiest way for me to mail without engaging a developer. (We are still looking for an HTML tech with soul, who has a flexible schedule who is a good collaborator.)

We’ve been so wrapped up in finishing the annual readings that I forgot to update you about regular weekly service. We will be resuming tomorrow night with the January monthly horoscope. The December monthly remains relevant today.

With apologies, everything is running a little behind and none of this is the kind of writing I can rush or cut back in length or quality. It is not tempting, and I am not going there. The work has to be right. So I am making that investment and I greatly appreciate your patience.

Below are three recent publications in video form and a letter to my clients and readers from late December. I’m writing a few thousand words a day and it’s more efficient to use video when that’s going on. So I appreciate your understanding as we continue to create genuine, hand-made, human-centered astrology.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

