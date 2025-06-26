Share this postPlanet Waves by Eric FrancisIn a few sentences, what's going on in your life and in your world?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIn a few sentences, what's going on in your life and in your world?Curious how you're doing in this unusual moment. Thank you.Eric Francis CoppolinoJun 26, 20253Share this postPlanet Waves by Eric FrancisIn a few sentences, what's going on in your life and in your world?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9SharePhoto by Eric Francis3Share this postPlanet Waves by Eric FrancisIn a few sentences, what's going on in your life and in your world?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9SharePreviousNext
I’m feeling a deep sadness, there are so many people forgetting who they are and even what is happening. Their logic is being scrambled. I know I’m subject to the same forces that are having these effects and I’m trying to connect with my humanity minute by minute. I’m waiting for my Spanish teacher to arrive and the grass has been cut recently so I’m just enjoying the fragrance and listening to the birds as I type this. Take care all, lots of love
Not chaos per se, but more of a falling apart with no end in sight. Pisces Sun, Aries Moon (in precise conjunction with Eris) Leo Rising with "Uranus on the half-shell (on the ascendent). It's a free-fall un-calculated dive where nothing that was/is *supposed* to be happening is happening, and everything is changing all the time.