These signs are all over upstate New York. The children referenced are now all grandparents, and have long since retired. I checked. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

The seemingly hot new meme — the way to build and audience and game the algos and rack up paying subscribers — is to tell people they were lied to. This is now big business — the modern version of P.T. Barnum’s big top.

I’ve been tracking this trend for several years. It started seeming absurd, but now it’s built to a frenzy. A feeding frenzy, and you’re being served for lunch. The latest emerging market: de-education. The lies came through education, so now you need to have all of that erased. Then we can enjoy the eternal sunshine of the spotless mind.

Maybe you’ve heard some of this. Maybe you’re into it, staying up late at night following the clues, in hot pursuit of the truth.

Ohhhh! The Earth really isn’t a sphere. In the “corrected cosmology,” “outer space” does not exist. Gravity does not exist. Einstein was an idiot and a fraud. Nobody has ever “isolated” an atom, so there’s no such thing as an element. Biological cells do not exist; you’ve never seen one, have you?

Summer at North Lake. Photo by Eric Francis

It’s All Lies! And it Gets Worse…

Not only is Paul McCartney dead, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones never wrote a song, and the reason that’s true is far scarier: the entire Sixties was programmed like a playlist. Nothing that happened was real; nothing anyone said or did was sincere. It was all the result of social engineering. You were merely reading from a groovy script.

The Grateful Dead of all people went along with the plan; they were just drug dealers. Robert Hunter never meant any of those words he didn’t actually write. “Eyes of the World” and “Uncle John’s Band” were made by advertising executives.

Nobody really cared about anything back then. They didn’t care about stopping the war or creating a fair society. It was all fake, and you fell for it. The astrology did not matter (Uranus conjunct Pluto opposite Chiron.)

Of course, that Paul McCartney allegedly never wrote a song serves as rationalization for the fact that you probably never wrote a song, certainly not one that people love and can sing from memory.

Now you can feel better about yourself. And all those songs you love — if the songs were not real, neither was your love nor the good feelings you felt. It was all just a stupid Coca-Cola commercial.

Winter at the Ashokan Reservoir guard house. Photo by Eric Francis.

Of Dinosaurs and the Atomic Bomb

Not only that, they lied to you about the dinosaurs. They didn’t really exist. All the bones and fossils you saw in museums are fake. You were fool enough to believe it. The question is, why exactly does this matter? I mean actually matter. Raise your hand if you can tell me.

Next case: the atomic bomb isn’t real; we old folks were all worried for nothing, hiding under our school desks and building bomb shelters. There’s no threat, and there never was.

All those people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki didn’t really evaporate in a millisecond, or get radiation sickness. Conventional weapons were used — yes, somehow an airplane carried 15,000 tons of TNT and dropped it all at once. (Somehow under this theory, that makes mass murder OK.)

The American servicemen and civilians subjected to more than 100 above-ground nuclear bomb tests in Nevada and New Mexico were lying too. None of it ever happened. Animals allegedly subjected to the Nevada and New Mexico tests never had their irradiated meat sold on the market, because they weren’t irradiated. They were never there.

The latest breaking story: turns out Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who ran the House Committee on Un-American Activities in 1953 and 1954, and destroyed the lives, careers and reputations of many, was given a bad rap. He was actually a good guy. You were lied to about him too.

Burlington, Vermont, 2018. Photo by Eric Francis.

This is About the Effects of the Internet

The list goes on. Many of the issues already existed; they have been retrieved and amplified by the internet — the place where acquired knowledge and human experience come to die, and where everything is totally true because someone said so.

As if it were not enough that digital technology has the approximate effect of LSD, we now have the computer programs to hallucinate for us, to make up newly minted fake knowledge, and to fall in love with.

This is not about technology. What counts is what technology does to people — to you — and to your sense of being, and your relationship to existence. Older people are weakened by 30 years of overexposure to the digital environment, projecting themselves onto the synthetic astral plane. Younger people don’t know what they missed except maybe the sound of a telephone equipped with an actual bell.

Prior to that, the fantasyland of TV had already turned everyone into the director and producer of their own lives. This meant living in ways that were played out in faux dramas, just like TV shows are make believe.

And now, because you’re allegedly so stupid, congratulations. You need artificial intelligence, like an artificial limb.

Paris, circa 2006. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Fundamental Contradiction

Note the fundamental problem with the “they all lied to you about everything” genre.

All of these presenters are merely giving their opinion and not providing proof. I’ve watched many of these presentations and they are barely worth a good laugh. Their followers, who take opinion or pretend evidence as fact, are falling into the same trap again — the trap of belief.

This is about being passive. All you have to do is sit and listen and be amazed by the next generation of bedazzling bullshit.

You’re not being encouraged to go to Utah and find your own fossil. You’re not being given several sides of any issue. You're not being encouraged to go to Hiroshima, or to read the official reports on radiation experiments. If you want to know the truth about these matters, it’s available, though you will have to work to find it.

The core issue here is whether you choose to seek understanding or are content just believing things. Where belief is present, understanding cannot be. They are fundamentally opposite. What you believe, you do not understand. What you understand, you have no need to believe.

Sunset at Love Canal. Photo by Eric Francis.

You Were Lied To — About Yourself.

Here’s my take. You were lied to — about yourself. None of this bullshit matters. You were also lied to when you were told to trust authority and not find out for yourself — and listening to a YouTube does not qualify as such.

You were lied to about your creativity and your ability to do meaningful, beautiful things. You were lied to about the power of critical thinking, and denied the basic rudiments. You were lied to about money and denied basic financial literacy.

You were lied to about your body and its ability to heal. You were lied to about your capacity for love. You were lied to about your sexuality as a means of developing intimacy and bliss. You were told it was all about sin, politics and civil rights.

You were not told that you contain the only direct connection to God that matters to you, and that you don’t need anyone else to get you there. Most likely, the ‘anyone else’ in the form of a spiritual leader, is a distraction.

If you are spending your nights “investigating” these things, or if you believe any of them without firsthand information, that’s the perfect ruse. It’s the cover story — for your own spiritual quest. These “issues” are all obstacles in the way of gaining an understanding of who you are. These are all distractions from your prime directive, which is to know thyself — and to know how to take care of yourself.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Cliffs at Camp Hero looking toward Montauk Point. Photo by Eric.

(Special note about the allegedly “flat Earth.” Whether the planet is a sphere is not what you would have to determine; you would only have to understand how GPS works, or how any eclipse of the Moon or Sun can be accurately predicted. Then you will have your answer. And if you’re worried about Paul McCartney, stop thinking. Put on side 2 of Abbey Road and listen straight through for all 22 minutes — in the dark. You will have your answer. As far as the dinosaurs are concerned, it only takes on fossil to prove it. If you really cared, you would go out looking for it, specifically, to Utah. The skeletons in the museums are mostly fake, but that does not prove or disprove anything.)