Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Frankie B.
3h

I love how you end with shedding light that these perceived obstacles are distractions from knowing oneself. Can't argue that.

However, an earnest inquiry into the nature of our cosmology is the right to every thinking and awakening person. I also believe that an earnest inquiry isn't self righteous and doesn't straw man.

When Americans are still licking their wounds from the mass realization that we've been deceived about:

Pearl Harbor

The Gulf of Tonkin

Operation Northwoods

911

The JFK assassination

I could go on...

And then we see absolute fuckery with NASA, originally run by former Nazi SS officer Werner von Braun, with clearly faked footage. Literal harnesses and green screen b.s. that we are supposed to just swallow and turn the cheek? and? and anyone who questions the suspicious is deemed unable to think rationally?

Humans are uncovering deception after deception, within government, within academia, within our medical industrial complex. And good people like Mark Gober are asking intelligence questions with a lot of integrity and investigation and absolutely astounding sources and citations in the end notes of his books.

I will continue to beware of the "it is known" crowd. Imma fuck around and find out.

All the love, peace, and mucho respect 🙏

Frankie Fabulous

Watersnake
4h

Been reading the life and work of Terence McKenna in honour of my years spent in the 70s exploring outside the culture box with LSD. The deep synthesis with 25 years of Vajrayana Buddhist practice (sans drugs) is gently dawning. It’s unspeakable but can be known.

“What you understand, you have no need to believe.”

You are on fire, brother. Your new home is supporting your insight. 🌱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
