Inner Light / Inner Peace 2026 annual reading preview and introduction for Sagittarius

Hello! Tap the card below to purchase the three-sign option for $77. To look up your Moon and rising sign, a free service is Astrolabe. An alternate is Astro.com and cast your chart. You need your (at least approximate) birth time for your rising sign; if you’ve having difficulty then respond to this email. Please do yourself a favor and use your computer, not your phone. Then print your chart and clip it to the printout of Inner Light when ready. — efc

Good evening,

Here is a quick video introducing the Sagittarius reading in the Inner Light series. You will love these readings if you appreciate solid, coherent writing created by a human person. They are for literate people who miss old-school astrology that gives you some insight into where you and the world meet at this time in your life.

I write in a way that anyone can understand; the text is not loaded with jargon but rather with good ideas and examples.

Then coming in January are the Inner Peace audio readings, which will offer a second look at the chart in spoken word. These readings will stand up to multiple playings. You can listen offline on any device. They will be safe to fall asleep to,

I’ve added some exciting new features in this year’s annual Planet Waves readings, which I will get to in a moment. Existing subscribers and customers are encouraged to write to us for a subscriber discount promo code.

Photo by Eric Francis

First Feature: One Purchase Per Family. Share These Readings.

The readings are easily shareable. Think of them as one purchase per household. That’s one reason to get all 12 signs. The publication announcement will be located in your account, but then the product itself will be linked as an MP3 or PDF…see below. I encourage sharing with loved ones, partners, your kids, etc. You are welcome to make an added donation or not; I want people to see this work.

Second Feature: Read and Listen Offline

Everyone is trying to get away from the digital environment. I am here to help. My written readings are presented on clean, organized PDFs for easy printing. They will work as A4 or US Letter.

This way you can print a copy that you make your own. Read in a quiet place, away from a device or computer. Like a well-designed book, the pages have room for margin notes. The chart and a blank wheel are included in the printable product. The PDFs can be easily shared.

The studio-quality audio readings will be downloadable to any music player or system, or you can listen online. These recordings will be more like meditations on the gifts the astrology is offering you and will be safe to fall asleep to. (I know people fall asleep to my voice! So I keep things mellow.)

Third Feature: 2025 Readings Included

I did two fantastic 12-sign readings, The Awakening written and Easy Does It video. When you go to your delivery page for Inner Light, you will find The Awakening; and when you go to the delivery page for Inner Peace, you will find Easy Does it.

And there you have it: a beautiful, complete, timely, literate and honest set of readings for you to learn and grow with. Readings that guide you to make friends with who you are and remind you that someone understands.

With love,

PS — This reading is included in the Galaxy Pass and also Founding Member of this Substack.

PPS — Astrology Pass holders, please reply to this email for a discount code.