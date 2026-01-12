Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadine's avatar
Nadine
5h

I have devoured my Sun sign reading. Lots to digest. Now, on to dessert, with my rising! As usual, stellar work and much heartful advice to light the way forward...from within. Miigwetch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leany's avatar
Leany
6h

Fantastic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture