Attention Capricorn Customers of the 2026 Annual —

your reading is ready and can be found under “Readings” in your My Account feed. To those unfamilar with my work, this is a one hour and 15 minute audio reading that takes a second look at your 2026 solar chart (shown at bottom).

I still have several signs to go, and am taking the slow, steady approach to the work — as rushing is not possible, nor would it be a good idea. These are thoughtful, articulate readings of your astrology that will enrich your life, and leave you feeling good about yourself, with a ray of hope, and less alone in our dark times. For more information, tap the graphic below. Thank you for your busniess and your trust.

With love,

“You are so right-on with your readings it is as if you have a microscope directed at my soul. Thank you Eric. You are an impressive astrologer indeed.”

--Ellin Pollachek

“I have read, printed, and taken notes on all twelve signs of Eric’s Inner Light readings. I’m a bit old school and truly appreciate having the printed pages in hand, where I can highlight his words of wisdom and insight. As a Scorpio, reading my sign felt like he was looking directly into my soul—capturing the essence of this past year, especially the personal woes of AI as an author, and even illuminating what may lie ahead.

I’m not someone who typically writes reviews or offers public praise, but I wholeheartedly believe that Eric’s work, expertise, teachings, honesty, and artistry deserve the time it takes to express my appreciation. I deeply value those rare individuals who speak to the soul and offer hope through a genuine sense of kinship.

As I move through yet another dark night of the soul, I had considered reaching out for a personal reading with Eric—and I still may—but after reading his 2026 Scorpio forecast, I’m no longer certain I need to. He has a remarkable gift for speaking to each sign in a personal and distinctive way, offering both a compass and a roadmap for today and for what lies ahead.

Many years ago, a client gifted me a complimentary subscription to Eric’s work. She has since passed, and I remain profoundly grateful for that connection. As someone who also works in the healing field—as a medium, healer, and artist—I deeply appreciate finding a mentor whose insight resonates so clearly and authentically.”

-- Samara Anjelae