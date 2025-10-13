Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Interview with renowned women's empowerment coach Kasia Urbaniak, June 2017.
5
0:00
-1:20:34

Interview with renowned women's empowerment coach Kasia Urbaniak, June 2017.

Kasia read my horoscope for many years. One day she reached out to me and an unusual conversation ensued. This interview was originally broadcast on Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio on June 17, 2017.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 13, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Another classic from the Before Times. For reference, this was five months into the Trump administration. Listening to this, it’s incredible to think that saying “hello” can be so controversial or potentially catastrophic. I think that nearly a decade on, this interview raises more questions than it answers. Let’s see how it lands in 2025.

Ultimately, this is the goal. That vital feeling to be fully awake. This is why we have to shed our good girl bondage and the compression that comes with it. This goes past congruence and the ability to communicate in a clean way. In a contracted state, it is not only difficult to fully access our power, but it’s hard to feel fully alive.”

— Kasia Urbaniak, Unbound – A Woman’s Guide to Power

Coming soon from Planet Waves…

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture