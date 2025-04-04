Interview with Zane Stein, author of the first book on Chiron
A few months ago, I spoke with Zane Stein, and we talked about the origins of Chiron, early interpretations of the asteroids, and Al H. Morrison, the first advocate for studying Chiron.
Dear Friend and Reader:
This is an interview for those who are interested in Chiron and also in the history of astrology in the mid-/late 20th century. Zane Stein wrote the first book about Chiron, called Essence and Application (the original was self-published in 1986 by Al H. Morrison, who lived from 1916-1995).
Al, without whom we would probably not have knowldge of Chiron, was a very important 20th century astrologer. His work survives in one compilation, published somewhat recently.
Zane and I cover many subjects besides Chiron, including the early history of the asteroids, Morrison himself and his student Debbi Kempton-Smith, and a diversity of other topics.
Please do like and subscribe, which will push us up the algorithm. And of course, I greately appreciate those who pay for their subscription here, to help fund our wholly unique content stream.
Thanks for participating in Planet Waves.
Your faithful astrologer,
Nothing like us anywhere.