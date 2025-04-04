Dear Friend and Reader:

This is an interview for those who are interested in Chiron and also in the history of astrology in the mid-/late 20th century. Zane Stein wrote the first book about Chiron, called Essence and Application (the original was self-published in 1986 by Al H. Morrison, who lived from 1916-1995).

Al, without whom we would probably not have knowldge of Chiron, was a very important 20th century astrologer. His work survives in one compilation, published somewhat recently.

Zane and I cover many subjects besides Chiron, including the early history of the asteroids, Morrison himself and his student Debbi Kempton-Smith, and a diversity of other topics.

