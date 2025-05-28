This past weekend, we experienced generational astrology — Saturn changed signs into Aries, Chiron lined up with Eris for the first time since 1972, and we moved through the New Moon in Gemini. What did you do? What did you notice? What did you feel? Were you aware of this astrology in advance? This is an open thread to describe your experiences…you are invited to share.
I had a very vivid dream about being scheduled to have my foot cut off in hospital - like I was accepting this requirement without thinking. Then there was a moment of clarity in the dream where I said to myself ‘you don’t believe in this stuff so why are you doing it?’. Whilst still in the dream I cancelled the procedure and walked away free. Then I woke up
I turned 80 on the 21st, a lovely fun and happy day, I am the eldest living member of my extended family. Over the weekend I had many memories of my parents, grandparents, cousins, these were sweet and nostalgic, I felt much gratitude for all the paths and events in my life, realizing how small decisions led to major changes for me. I did seem to feel the energy of the people I thought about. I am 59*54’ Taurus and have Venus and Mars conjunct in Aries in my 12th and 1st houses rising at 25* + Aries.