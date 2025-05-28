Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Penelope
3h

I had a very vivid dream about being scheduled to have my foot cut off in hospital - like I was accepting this requirement without thinking. Then there was a moment of clarity in the dream where I said to myself ‘you don’t believe in this stuff so why are you doing it?’. Whilst still in the dream I cancelled the procedure and walked away free. Then I woke up

Kristy Pokorny
3h

I turned 80 on the 21st, a lovely fun and happy day, I am the eldest living member of my extended family. Over the weekend I had many memories of my parents, grandparents, cousins, these were sweet and nostalgic, I felt much gratitude for all the paths and events in my life, realizing how small decisions led to major changes for me. I did seem to feel the energy of the people I thought about. I am 59*54’ Taurus and have Venus and Mars conjunct in Aries in my 12th and 1st houses rising at 25* + Aries.

