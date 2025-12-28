Winter sunrise, Greene County. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend of Planet Waves:

Post-Yuletide greetings from backwater New York. I’m taking a moment out of writing Inner Light to write about something that’s been on my mind and maybe on yours too.

As the Big Chill and enshitification of the internet continues, I want to comment on how we at Planet Waves are handling the difficult situation of tech giants trying to own the world, run your life, abuse their viewers and even their business clients. Meanwhile, the internet seems to be turning into an ocean of scammy spammy sponsored tracking tracing data-brokering spyware malware A.I. deep fake slop that a lot of people just seem to love.

And here we are. Little old handmade Planet Waves, which has never once run an ad. I know enough about my readers to know that many of you truly value this fact about us. We are someplace you can read, watch or listen where you don’t have to hate the internet.

In our first year, we had 1.1 million visits. It’s a different internet today. What remains the same is that we’ve never once taken an advertisement or run sponsored content.

Now In Our 28th Year

Winter Solstice marked 27 years of continuous publishing of PlanetWaves.net. I actually went online in 1996 with The Worlds of Eric Francis, so as you may imagine, I’ve written about a lot of history going by — digital/techno, astrological, social, and otherwise.

What I think is amazing is that Planet Waves is pretty much the same as it’s always been. Yes, I’m 30+ years older. My views have evolved, which one might expect with growth and aging and having lived in five countries, the West Coast, the East Coast, the Midwest, and the southern U.S.

Everything, and it seems everyone, has changed. But Planet Waves is still Planet Waves. We have not cut back services or watered down our “content.” I write everything under my byline. We use no stock photos — all but a few are my original work. That’s also true of most theme music for my readings.

Hand-drawn charts are friendly.

In Soul and in Content

In soul and in content, we continue, traveling with you on the road of human life — offering literate horoscopes, articles about anything that may or may not include astrology, and annual astrology readings for everyone (it is December and I am deep in the brew of Inner Light - Inner Peace, the 28th annual edition).

My radio show started on Radio Woodstock in 1996 and continues in approximately the same format (freeform talk and music, late at night, and now liberated by the internet from time constraints).

Our emphasis is on doing what we do beautifully.

When the fit hits the shan and the situation gets serious, you will hear from me promptly, even if the U.S. bombs Iran and I have to do the podcast at 1 a.m. Some of those Iran podcasts got our highest traffic in many years.

Scorpio Moonrise, Sagittarius Sunrise. Photo by Eric Francis.

We don’t track much less sell ANY data, and we run a business where a human person answers the phone (with a published phone number) in his kitchen, just like your mom did. These days, that would be me, though Liz, Elijah or Drexcel will call you back if you want help and not just a conversation (or a reading).

We answer customer email personally, and if I see your letter first, I might reply and at least say hello even when I’m doing 12 things. The closest we come to a having robot is my wind-up kitchen timer the same “auto reply” that we’ve had since the Stone Age, so you know we got your request for help.

But I want you to know that these are costs that nearly all business are avoiding and that we are not — because we value you, your business and your humanity.

No Robots Live Here

One of my clients works for an A.I. firm that specializes in pushing cute little expensive dumbass popup droids onto hotel and rent-a-car websites. Not us.

Some astrology platforms are 100% A.I. and other astrologers are using A.I. to “help” them write. Not me. I sit here and type everything one letter at a time, just like I did on my Smith-Corona typewriter in 1978.

I’m still a not-so-good typest, followed around by a proofreading team consisting of my sisters, cousins and aunts (Liz, Alison and Lisa).

We have invested a pretty penny in a new website done right that should be ready early next year.

Oh wait, pennies are now illegal. Well, really it cost a quarter (we went with the high-bidder, whose specs included 40 hours of cross-platform testing and a fantastic mobile version in case you have not thrown your phone into the ocean).

Foggy barn at sunrise. Photo by Eric Francis.

We do other weird things.

It’s our basic business practice to turn nobody away for lack of funds, or low funds. Astrology is a humanitarian art. People come because they need hope and understanding. That calls for special care. My patron saint is Francis of Assisi.

If you need to pause payments, we still let you read everything you were subscribed to. I’m a Pisces and wish I could give it all away free. My power company and ISP are not so Pisces, and I know what it takes to run a business that at least pays its way.

We count on the readers who can pay to support those who cannot, and offer something of genuine value to everyone in the process. This used to be a lot more common sense than it seems today.

I hold all 100 shares of Planet Waves, Inc. stock. They are not for sale. We welcome grants, and buck-a-month subscriptions, via our nonprofit organization, Chiron Return.

And one other thing. In my view, the purpose of this beautiful thing called astrology is healing. It’s about finding wholeness and peace of mind.

I worry about the world, and my readers — a lot. I always have. I write often with a sense of deep concern. I would go mad if I could not take action, and that taking action is to provide you with Planet Waves.

I know how difficult and challenging life is for so many people, who come to Planet Waves for some shelter from the storm, and for human contact.

I know it’s a lonely planet. I live here too.

Trees at sunrise. Photo by Eric Francis.

I do what I do every day with two intentions, one of which is to help relieve some of the emptiness, pain, uncertainty and insanity of the world. The other is to offer astrology as a way to help you understand this weird place and at the same time, see your own potential as a participant here. Astrology, in the right hands, can give you peace of mind and make your life better.

The world around us is in tremendous turmoil, far worse than I was ever expecting, far closer to what I perceive is an extremely dangerous edge. People are more scared than they will let on; we Americans always put on a happy face for the barbecue.

You’re invited to come to Planet Waves as you are, no game face needed. Show up and be yourself, and find out what we’ve learned lately.

An Ashram. A Dojo. A Student Union.

Planet Waves in all of its forms is a meeting place. An ashram. A dojo. A Student Union. A music studio. A clearing in the woods with a nice fire going. A kitchen with a big pot of soup on the stove.

Do you wish things would be a little more like they used to be? Are you looking for human presence, creativity and wisdom?

We’re doing what we can.

You know we are people who are here for you — and you make that possible, and then we can do a little more. Please, be part of that positive cycle. To those who support my work via Substack, through Planet Waves or through Chiron Return, thank you.

And now — back to writing your annual readings, not the best of their kind — the only ones of their kind. Written for you…and coming soon.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Hear the official Planet Waves theme song…from “H.M.S. Pinafore.”

That’s the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players.