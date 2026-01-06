January Monthly Horoscope + Special Video

Below: Planetary placements on Feb. 1, Feb. 20 and March 19 — the Great Waves.

The Great Waves, as seen at the Full Moon on Feb. 1 (left), the Saturn-Neptune conjunction on Feb. 20 (center), and the Chiron-Eris conjunction on March 19 (right).

Dear Friend and Reader;

Today I have the monthly horoscope, which I’m leaving open access. Thanks for brooking the delay — I’ve been deep into the Inner Light annual readings and as of this moment am about five working days from completing the series. After that, I will get busy on Inner Peace.

Today I’ll be working on Aquarius, which means writing about Pluto in Aquarius, the energetic and social patterns of that sign, a brief history of what’s passed through Aquarius over the past 20 years, and a comment on the Age of Aquarius.

International Astrologers’ Day

Today is the Epiphany, or the 12th Night of Christmas — the day that the Three Wise Men or The Three Sorcerers arrived in Bethlehem with their frankincense, myrrh and gold. They followed a star to find the kid, and it worked. The Christian movement takes a strange position when it opposes astrology, as three astrologers are among the great heroes of the Christ story. And, today is their day.

The Great Wave

The charts and the video above illustrate the approaching Great Wave. We’re not just experiencing twin conjunctions. We are getting them as part of a much larger moving pattern that spans from early Aquarius through late Taurus. Most of those planets are concentrated into just 60 degrees of the sky.

Inner Light Update

Capricorn has been posted. At the very end I added a chapter on Sedna. I cover all the new transits and also unpack the history of Pluto through Capricorn and the Family Hunger Games Pattern.

Today and into Thursday, I’ll be wrapping Aquarius. Then comes Pisces and we are done. With apologies, I am running late, doing my best, jeopardizing neither the quality of the reading nor my health and sanity.

These readings are taking some time and it shows in the work. And now, I’m going to get back to it.

Thanks for your business and your trust.

With love,

For Inner Light purchasing information, please visit the Astrology Boutique. If you upgrade to Founding Member on this Substack, I will include all 12 signs audio and written.

PS — This reading is included in the Galaxy Pass.

Planet Waves Monthly for January 2026 — By Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising

You are at the center of the cyclone right now. This may make it difficult to see or even be aware of all that is going on beyond your immediate sphere of awareness. And though there is no shortage of activity in other signs right now, the underlying seismic changes — the shifting of consciousness itself — has its origins in Aries. You could say that Aries and its solar chart, involving all 11 other signs, is the map of the “environment of self-awareness.” And if that is true, then the most important thing you can do is to be aware of yourself. However, despite many Eastern teachings that center on the Be Here Now concept, it’s necessary that you track your movement through space and through consciousness over a period of time. Everything is changing so fast that it’s difficult to have any sense of how you felt yesterday or of tomorrow’s potential. The idea here is to have a sense of your growth and movement, relative to yourself. It’s easy to project this outward, onto the world. But all of the astrology in Aries is pointing you inward, toward an internal self-awareness that is difficult to maintain under digital conditions. And one way to track that is to track your awareness in the immediate sense but also as you move from day-to-day and place-to-place. Then you will have a sense of the astounding changes you are going through — and moreover, how to use them.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

In our world right now, what does “taking leadership” look like? I mean with you as the leader. In the current political world, leadership looks like arresting foreigners and/or kidnapping foreign leaders and taking them to prison. This is probably not your thing. But you might relate to the concept of tending a fire, maintaining the home and keeping bread in the oven. You may relate to taking charge of the organization of space in your immediate environment. This could be anything from clearing tables so they can be used for a new purpose, to making sure that maintenance chores are done (both basic and vital). Now expand this to being aware of the state of the community around you, whether friends, people involved in your children’s school, or work colleagues, on matters outside of their jobs. There is an element of minding the business of others not as a busy-body but rather as a community resource — for them. Your calling of leadership is the “ask not what your community can do for you” kind, but rather “what you can do for your community.” This translates to holding your little part of the world together in a time of enormous stress and strain, and getting together with others who have the same ethos. As for when and when not to help, I defer to A Course in Miracles: If you are asked to assist, determine whether your actions would harm you or the person you’re helping. If not, you may proceed.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Life lesson number one for you is being aware of your environment. That would normally include whether your house is tidy and how your friendships are going and maybe the weather. Look around at all you can see, and know one thing: that’s not really your environment. The thing to be aware of is what you cannot see, hear, feel or otherwise perceive. What your astrology is suggesting you be aware of is everything imperceptible; everything you are not noticing; everything that has dropped out of your awareness; many things you’ve forgotten. Now, this presents a diversity of challenges. How do you tune into what you cannot perceive? How can you identify what you do not know? That is often a matter of where you direct your attention. It’s also a matter of what you allow to get your attention. Things to consider are: who and what do you find destabilizing? Who and what do you find grounding? What is your experience of the passage of time? This is important in the digital age. Identify four important events over the past 20 years. Consider each one; how long ago does it seem to have happened? It will also be helpful if you tune up your sense of place. Wherever you may find yourself, in “real space” or “virtual space,” ask yourself: where am I and what am I doing here? Finally, pay attention to anger. Any form of emotion on the anger spectrum (from frustration to rage) is the invisible environment trying to get your attention.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Events over the next two months will draw you out of your famous shell. It may seem like you’re being drawn into the world, but the magnetism, the tropism, is toward yourself. Yet you get maximum benefit from taking part in worldly activities including and especially your true work. That is different from the work you do because you have to; the career you have because that’s what you were pushed into or somehow ended up doing. The next few months are the time of your life for aligning with what some call “right livelihood” — the one that is right for you. I don’t know the logistics of how this works out. But I can tell you that your astrology is thundering with the message of: given the choice, do what is right for you. And if you seem to have no option, figure out a way to give yourself one. Use your imagination. Remember options that you had thought of in the recent past that seemed like excellent ideas. Nudge yourself along — this is not the time to push. It’s the time to wiggle and sniff and sense your way into your success zone. Ideas will precede action; what seems like an ideal will precede effort. The important thing is that you feel good about what you’re doing at the same time you are being true to yourself and to some larger purpose. If you are looking around you for ideas, scope around and pay attention to what you discover is missing.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

Share

LEO Sun + Rising

You are soon to be looking right at something you had not noticed. This will happen just ahead of when the Sun enters your opposite sign, around Jan. 15 through 19. A seemingly new factor, set of options or a potential collaborator will emerge from what seemed like a void. Then suddenly you’re looking right at them, or talking to them, wondering how you could have missed it before. Whatever you may encounter, remember that it’s part of a developing story. You don’t have to rush into any decisions; just dance with your environment. There are a few factors that will help you navigate the extended phase of your life that you’re entering. One is to pick out difficult to perceive factors that are right nearby. Another is not to be intimidated if something (anyone or anything) emerges that seems to wage power over you. Rather, establish a relationship with it. Pay attention to how you respond to group pressure, especially if you feel forced to make a decision. Notice that feeling in your heart or your gut that something is potentially not right. Stop and think when you’re asked to make a sacrifice. The influence of Pluto in your opposite sign is going to make itself known in waves, and in specific exchanges. You are about to get a whole bunch of them. Take each opportunity to tune up your discernment. Learn to make decisions about what is right for you. Treat each of these encounters as a distinct opportunity to learn something new.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

The story of this incarnation is about being free from what you might call corporate obligations. I would define those as commitments that you seem to be invested in where there is no easy way out. Getting out would seem to be the best possible choice, but that projects the matter on to external circumstances and not your state of mind. I’m not saying that if you feel trapped in a situation that all you have to do is “think that you’re not.” Rather, how you think of yourself will make your possibilities seem more obvious and noticeable. In about three weeks, Neptune is moving on from your relationship area, where it’s been lurking around since 2011. You may decide that the presence of a planet associated with delusion, deception and denial has led you to make choices you either regret or wish you could undo. And that may be true. But to undo them, you must think of yourself as someone who exists independently of them. You might decide that this is your core issue: you have a difficult time experiencing yourself as separate from those factors. You may notice that you made certain choices or commitments based on a misunderstanding of who you are. So the remedy would have to begin with getting solid with yourself in a clear and truthful understanding of who you are — today. This realization may happen faster than you’re expecting. The only catch is that you’re responsible for what you know and acknowledge.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

The Greatest Show on Earth is about to unfold in your opposite sign Aries. It’s already been doing so, but like the noise on the street in an urban neighborhood, you may have gotten used to it. However, over the next few weeks, the energy ramps up rapidly. We enter one of the most unusual phases in modern astrological history as the twin conjunctions occur — Saturn meets Neptune, and Chiron meets Eris, within a matter of weeks. Lord knows what this represents in your life, though your role is not to be a passive spectator. Your first priority is to be an active observer. And then, however you can, you must process your experiences and seek a real understanding of what is happening. This astrology is personal to you in one sense, and then in another, represents global and generational movement. As part of your observation and sense-making process, you’re looking for openings, ideas and opportunities for co-creation and collaboration. They will be there. You may be the one person in your environment who is not feeling confused or overwhelmed (despite having your occasional stressful moment). You may have figured out that these emotional states are often a hedge against acknowledging what is happening and an excuse to withdraw awareness. You’re looking for people who have some sense of detachment and true awareness of the changes that are happening. That is your meeting place and your common ground. And that’s your shared basis for starting a real conversation.

Book of Blue is a by-request subscription. This is the 3td edition, a combination of photos, writing and audio. Tap the banner and you’ll be prompted to subscribe. When I see the invitation, I’ll write back to you and find out a little about who you are.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

How do you know when you’re being honest with yourself? Amidst the many authenticity campaigns of our times, that question deserves to linger for a while. It’s similar to, “How do you know when you don’t know?” — the most fundamental question of journalism and of life. It would seem that the only safeguard is to assume you’re wrong until that no longer stands up to scrutiny. You would have to first see the assumptions you make, then question them. Neither is easy. Others may play a role. How do you respond when someone challenges you? When you react or disagree, at least consider that they might be right. Yes, they might be wrong. But they might be right, and it might matter. It helps to engage with people whose views you ardently disagree with and let them dismantle your viewpoint. As for the things you don’t talk about: that’s more complex. A self-honesty protocol must be gentle but persistent. It involves being circumspect, which is to say, going around in circles and looking from a diversity of angles, over time. Only then can you notice inconsistencies in your perspective. You may have people you can run intimate matters past. What you want is a few trusted souls who are not afraid to disagree with you and who don’t walk on eggshells. People are more intimidated by you than you may recognize. This creates a blind spot in your perception.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

It would serve you well to have a diversity of people in your environment of whom you ask what they see, observe, know and think. Imagine a kind of personal intelligence network that’s not about spying on people but on making sure you know everything you need to know. There are people in your world who have a much better sense of how existence is developing. Said another way, they may have a better notion of what’s happening in your environment than you do. This is not about being smarter but rather about a certain kind of sensitivity that is challenging for your broad-strokes philosophical nature. And sorry if this is a tender point, but you will need to keep an eye on the matter of self-obsession. Keeping in contact with a diversity of people will help with that. Make sure they’re not an echo chamber choir, or trying to impress you. If you’re going to focus your “self,” let it be through creative process and having fun. This is where you will find both yourself and your true freedom of being — in what’s known as the 5th house, Aries. Now, this house also covers sex-for-play (not for pay). And you either want someone who is gaga for you, or who you hold as your absolute equal in most regards. Such may be difficult to find, and in that situation, you are most surely going to find that you’re your most devoted lover. And that’s a good thing to be.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

It would be nice if humanity could get over the mommy-daddy drama. For that, we would have to resurrect the best therapists of the 1960s and 1970s, clone them by the thousands and strategically place them throughout the 20th century. All prospective parents would go through real therapy, and also somatic (body-based) therapy. Through this process, they would be able to identify and resolve various forms of multigenerational trauma. Parenting training would go until age 44 or so, a bit past the Uranus-opposite-Uranus midlife aspect. This would assist with stabilizing the creative, emotional and sexual maturity necessary for full adulthood. We would also need to completely eliminate beverage alcohol from society. The world’s best matchmakers and astrologers would then pair people up. Then they might be ready to have children and not pass on all the karma they inherited, only some of it. But that’s not going to happen. So the best we can do is everything in our power to raise inner awareness, address matters of healing, and ask our children about the ways we might have hurt them. At least give them a voice upward through the generations, which can heal the long-gone past. This idea stands far outside the purview of traditional psychology and is subject to various New Age b.s. interpretations. But I understand it to be real. True healing emanates in all directions, making contact with ancestors and descendants. You’re in the vortex of this possibility right now.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

I made a wild discovery tonight. I’m writing this horoscope right before I dive into your Aquarius annual reading. That is going to focus on Pluto in your sign for the next 17 or so years; and that, in turn, is going to include a discussion of where you, Pluto and the digital environment all intersect. In the most personal sense, as an Aquarian, you embody patterns: of thought, of technology, of society, and much else. Pluto’s role is to disrupt those patterns. This could happen many ways, and things could get worse before people figure out they don’t want others making their decisions for them. You are on the vanguard of that process; you must declare your independence from phony digital tribal nonsense before the rest of us do, as a matter of personal survival. The reason most people don’t actually individuate is because they’re terrified of being cast off from their tribe. But most of the tribes we experience are false, made of banded-together people being shocked out of themselves by electricity. And you are now in this midst, with the prime directive to assert your true being despite all of the insanity, confusion and chaos. This will not be easy but you have all the power of the gorgeous six-part Pluto system to support you. As for the wild discovery: We think of “binary code” as being about zeros and ones — total polarization. But when you get down to the level of the little transistors that are part of the integrated circuits, it’s no such thing. A friend wrote to me tonight (in response to my question, “What do you know about transistors?”) — “All I know about transistors is that the ‘off’ or ‘on’ states representing ‘0’ and ‘1’ are also not really discrete states but rather different-enough voltages.” Boy howdy! It’s all an illusion!

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.

PISCES Sun + Rising

Here is some news: At 17:37:59 UTC, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, Neptune slips out of Pisces for the last time, not to return until 2175. This ends an era that began in April 2011. Neptune moves so slowly, its transits can seem interminable: that is, endless. But soon it will have made it to the other side, during what may have seemed, at times, like an impossible journey. There have been many ups and downs. At times you felt like you might drown. Even after it moves on, Neptune will be present (in your 2nd house Aries), though I reckon its leaving Pisces will lift an invisible pressure from you; a burden you didn’t know you were carrying or were trapped within. Neptune almost always arrives and persists with a sense of isolation and misunderstanding. It can cloud your mind with delusions and denial. It can cast a spell of invisibility. It can reveal that humanity and its empires have “feet of clay.” Yet at the same time, Neptune has also granted you permission to envision your life as what you want it to be. You get to dream a little, or a lot. It bestows a potentially unreasonable idealism, especially in our woefully cynical world. However, you have about two weeks left as Neptune creeps across the visionary last degree of your sign. The theme of Pisces 30 is envisioning who you want yourself to be, based on a tangible model or concept you take as your own. You are also free to make up your own altogether — though clearly defined is the essence of the matter. Tangible. Put it in writing, in ink, stone or clay.

For your full 2026 written and audio reading, please check out Inner Light - Inner Peace.