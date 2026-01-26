Good Morning from New Arctic, New York!

Jean Shepherd (July 26, 1921 – October 16, 1999) served 22 years on WOR radio in New York from 1955 to 1977. He was excellent throughout, but I’m especially fond of the shows from the early- to mid-1960s.

However, “The Great Indiana Blizzard” is one of the (not just his) all-time radio classics. It’s 45 minutes — I suggest you listen straight through.

This show is an exercise in building rhythm, beginning with him luring you in by calmly whining about school closures and meeting cancellations in New Jersey based only on a weather forecast. I had no idea what was coming. I will say no more about this episode, but especially today, you’ll appreciate it.

Spawning a Generation of Comedians

Shep influenced every future comedian who heard him; Jerry Seinfeld in particular said he would not have had a career without him, and this is true of many others. Both Seinfeld and Shep share the ability to turn the most ordinary human interactions into intricate, totally engaging comedy.

Jean was the apotheosis of a radio broadcaster as the world went into peak television conditions in the mid-1950s. This is noteworthy from a media studies standpoint. In no way did video kill the radio star (cute song, though; “Money for Nothing” is more accurate).

TV and radio have little in common except electricity. TV in Shep’s era was so ugly and low-res, it was amazing anyone could even look at it (a cool medium). Radio was high-definition (a hot medium) and provoked involvement by depending on the imagination, much like a book.

Orson Welles directs and acts in The War of the Worlds, in Mercury Theater On the Air, Oct. 30, 1938). Note that all the actors are standing.

Inventor of Free-form Late-Night Talk Radio

Here are a few things I know about Shep as a broadcaster. He had a ham radio license (W9QWN) at age 16. He passed the test on the first try. He built his own radio systems from cheap parts and got a few serious electrical shocks doing so.

As a pro broadcaster, he worked without a script. He always had the night shift, working overnight or close to midnight. He went so far as to use notes, though even if carefully planned (sometimes taking months or longer), the shows involved quite a bit of riffing and improv.

He worked sitting down, unlike past broadcasters who insisted that the best effect came from standing (when Planet Waves FM was on Radio Woodstock, we would work standing; I no longer do).

My dad, Joe Coppolino, met him twice during his undergrad studies at Brooklyn College. As a student, he got to sit in on two different shows. He said Shep came skidding in at the last minute, did the show and got out. Scroll down for his chart — it’s proof of astrology.

Shep is a time capsule, for those who love to study American culture. There are 600 shows preserved on the Green Tea Blend channel.

Close to Wrapping Inner Peace Audio

I am close to wrapping Inner Peace audio and will likely finish Tuesday. All signs from Leo through Pisces are posted; I am working backwards and once I dig out, will resume with Cancer. Announcements are going out ongoing as I post new signs.

The written readings in the Inner Light series are my best — and they include last year’s for background, reference and study.

Inner Peace is fantastic spiritual radio — about you. On such a chilly day as today, you will find it warming of heart and soul. Tap the banner below for more information.

And now, to dig out, figure out a problem with my kitchen drain, and send a drone up to take a look at the world.

With love,