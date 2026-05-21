June Monthly Horoscope by Eric Francis

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An article about the current astrology has also been distributed separately.

If you’re looking for the June horoscope, scroll all the way down this page, below all the entertaining bullshit I’ve put above it.

Internet commentators responding to the extremely perplexing Uranus conjunct Sedna in Gemini. Many different presenters had this expression on their faces all week.

Uranus Conjunct Sedna in Gemini: Study The Mental Environment

Some things in astrology happen once a month, and others happen once every 11,400 years. The latter is true this week, as Uranus makes its rare conjunction to Sedna in Gemini on Sunday. The two have been close since mid-2025 though this is the one and only exact alignment in Gemini.

Sedna is an unusual little planet on the far edges of the solar system. It was named for the Inuit creation goddess of the icy waters of the Arctic. Many Inuit, formerly known as the Eskimos, live in Greenland. Others live in northern Canada.

Sedna was a big deal when it was discovered in 2003. It was the first planet discovered in the scattered disk or the inner Oort cloud, and it has an orbit of 11,400 years. It was discovered about a year before the much more famous Eris, by the same discovery team. It was named Sedna after the creation goddess of the Inuits to call attention to the crisis in the Arctic being created by global warming.

Sedna: Astrologers Got it Right

When planets get unusual names, they tend to revive forgotten or obscure myths, and this happened with Sedna (and also with Chiron). One of my hobbies is tracking whether mainstream astrologers are accurately figuring out what a planet is about. With Sedna, they got it right: it’s about environmental sensitivity.

Sedna spent 6o years in earth-sign Taurus, from the mid-Sixties through 2025. This was a time of discovery of the Earth’s environmental crisis. When Sedna entered Taurus, there was barely a concept of “the environment.” This is difficult to believe today, but people would say stupid things like “the solution to pollution is dilution.” Then “diluted” PCBs would account for nearly half of the brain mass of a contaminated bald eagle. The solution to dilution is bioconcentration, from the water to the fish to the bird.

Now that Sedna is in Gemini, that’s a reminder to pay attention to the mental environment. I have covered this in my article Uranus Enters Gemini, Part One.

In honor of the goddess Sedna and its intention to call attention to the frozen waters, I present to you the restored version of everyone’s favorite anthropology film, Nannook of the North, from 1922.

Coming Soon from Planet Waves

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading will examine family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Launching tonight! Check your email for an announcement or tap here or on the image to learn more.

Were you born between 1955 and 1965?

Do you have your Sun, Moon or rising sign in Gemini? I have new reading for you, available now .

From the Gemini monthly horoscope, below

Uranus is fully underway on its seven-year journey through Gemini. It has joined the ultra-slow Sedna, which entered Gemini last year for the first time in 11,400 years. This is about your ultra-sensitive awareness of your surroundings, and who you are within them. The two are inseparable. If you’re feeling unusual or uncomfortable in the world we live in now, let your mind spread out and get a feeling for what underlies everything. It’s right there, tugging at your hand. This combination of factors, never before experienced by humanity, is giving you the ability to see and feel into the invisible.

Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for June 2026

By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,605, the monthly for June 2026. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.