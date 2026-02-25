Good evening,

I’m here to offer video of a lively conversation that ended a few moments ago.

Gerry Fialka has an interesting interview style, slightly pushy but also fun. I can’t tell if he feels more like California or more like Brooklyn. He is in Venice.

This is a wide-ranging conversation where he probes into my early influences as a writer, my first experiences as a writer, my family background growing up in the home of a media professor and doctoral student, and ending up an investigative editor and astrologer.

Gerry pushes me to delineate my theory of art and ideas about communication and my intent behind what I do what I do. This presentation will work as audio or video.

Thanks to Andrew McLuhan for setting up this opportunity.

The video is kid friendly, grownup friendly, dog and cat friendly, cactus friendly and safe to fall asleep to.

I may do a Starcast later opening the discussion of Mercury retrograde in Pisces. The monthly horoscope for March is written and will be published Thursday.

Yours and all,

The Well. Inner Light - Inner Peace. It’s all in here.