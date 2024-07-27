The New deGrasse — astrologer extraordinaire.

Good morning from New York

I guess the “your sign is wrong” hoax is going around again — someone just asked me about it. This link contains two articles — my original from 2011 (below), and a new introduction written back in March (above).

There is a lot to the issues raised by these two sham claims attributed to “science.” In other words, if you sort them out, you can learn some basic essentials of geophysics and solar system astronomy. If astronomers bothered, they would learn a little about how 12 signs relates to the 12 notes of the chromatic musical scale. Both come out of the same period in ancient Greece.

Ophiuchus is a favorite trope of my old buddy deGrasse in his quest to discredit astrology. In honor of his ongoing efforts, I have dubbed him an astrologer. After all, he’s the man who taught astrology to the projector in the Hayden Planetarium on his way out of his job as director.

If there is any real interest in this “your sign is wrong/13th sign” topic, I will dedicate a special podcast to it. It really is a lot of fun, and we all know I love a good prank.

Your friendly neighborhood astrologer,