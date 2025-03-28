Late Breaking Starcast: Last Comments Pre-Eclipse

Greetings with another unplanned, late-breaking edition — my final comment prior to the solar eclipse in Aries.
Included below is my best list of Neptune descriptors; yesterday’s edition is below, with Starcast and with the horoscope opened up to all readers.
There is also a new Planet Waves FM where I report in from the belly of the beast of virology, explore the AI issue and end with a tribute to Shere Hite, author of The Hite Report.
xo
—efc
By the way…when Pluto was “demoted,” I wrote an article about Neptune becoming the “outermost planet” which is a joke but that’s what we were sold. The article is called The Foggy New Edge of Neptune, written my little studio in Brussels (St Gilles) where I took so so so so so many gorgeous Book of Blue photos.
Neptune Descrpitors:
Inspiration
Creativity
Rivers, seas, quakes, floods, tsunamis, etc.
__ Then the D words __
Deception
Delusion
Deluge
Denial
Dreams
Disembodied
Detachment
Dimensional (multi)
Depth
Door/boundary issue
Drink
Drugs
“Divine”
Despair
Digital
