Late Breaking Starcast: Last Comments Pre-Eclipse

Greetings with another unplanned, late-breaking edition — my final comment prior to the solar eclipse in Aries.

Included below is my best list of Neptune descriptors; yesterday’s edition is below, with Starcast and with the horoscope opened up to all readers.

There is also a new Planet Waves FM where I report in from the belly of the beast of virology, explore the AI issue and end with a tribute to Shere Hite, author of The Hite Report.

By the way…when Pluto was “demoted,” I wrote an article about Neptune becoming the “outermost planet” which is a joke but that’s what we were sold. The article is called The Foggy New Edge of Neptune, written my little studio in Brussels (St Gilles) where I took so so so so so many gorgeous Book of Blue photos.

Neptune Descrpitors:

Inspiration

Creativity

Rivers, seas, quakes, floods, tsunamis, etc.

__ Then the D words __

Deception

Delusion

Deluge

Denial

Dreams

Disembodied

Detachment

Dimensional (multi)

Depth

Door/boundary issue

Drink

Drugs

“Divine”

Despair

Digital