Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Late Breaking Starcast: Last Comments Pre-Eclipse
9
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -43:47
-43:47

Late Breaking Starcast: Last Comments Pre-Eclipse

Summing up the Aries Point, the list of D words associated with Neptune and where the two converge in our moment of singularity where artificial intelligence is revealed to have a mind of its own.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Mar 28, 2025
9
Share
Transcript
Plastic lens feature in “Photo Booth.”

Greetings with another unplanned, late-breaking edition — my final comment prior to the solar eclipse in Aries.

Included below is my best list of Neptune descriptors; yesterday’s edition is below, with Starcast and with the horoscope opened up to all readers.

There is also a new Planet Waves FM where I report in from the belly of the beast of virology, explore the AI issue and end with a tribute to Shere Hite, author of The Hite Report.

xo
efc

Subscribing will make you happy.

the ice giant Neptune

By the way…when Pluto was “demoted,” I wrote an article about Neptune becoming the “outermost planet” which is a joke but that’s what we were sold. The article is called The Foggy New Edge of Neptune, written my little studio in Brussels (St Gilles) where I took so so so so so many gorgeous Book of Blue photos.

Neptune Descrpitors:

Inspiration

Creativity

Rivers, seas, quakes, floods, tsunamis, etc.

__ Then the D words __

Deception

Delusion

Deluge

Denial

Dreams

Disembodied

Detachment

Dimensional (multi)

Depth

Door/boundary issue

Drink

Drugs

“Divine”

Despair

Digital

[PW Substack] Solar Eclipse and Neptune Entering Aries + Horoscope + Starcast

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Mar 27
[PW Substack] Solar Eclipse and Neptune Entering Aries + Horoscope + Starcast

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
[PW Substack] Solar Eclipse and Neptune Entering Aries + Horoscope + Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Mars square Chiron, part three of three...
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Readings for April 2025
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Chart for the National Emergency of March 13, 2020
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for March 13
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack Replay] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for March 6
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW on Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for March 6
  Eric Francis Coppolino