Good evening,

I'll be hosting a Planet Waves TV livecast Tuesday at 8 pm EST. There will be lots of live discussion of the astrology I’ve introduced in recent editons of STARCAST. If you want to particpate, please log in on Zoom. We’re planning to take questions via chat on the other platforms.

We’re likely to have the stream in a frame on the Planet Waves home page.

— OR —

WATCH directly on YouTube

WATCH on Facebook

PARTICIPATE on Zoom

I will also link to the streams from the front page of Planet Waves (the original, PlanetWaves.net).

If you think you might want to particpate in the discussion, check in on Zoom at 7:30 pm.

It will be great to have a diversity of people reporting in with information from their locales. That is an invitation to be a citizen reporter. You can also write to me at efc@planetwaves.net and let me know you’re available.

This program is a joint venture of Chiron Return and Planet Waves.

Catch you soon.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

PS — If you’re looking for something interesting and analytical before my show comes on, my neighbor Gerald Celente is livecasting starting at 7 pm EST at Trends Journal. (He’s located 64 paces from my door; I asked him to come over to Planet Waves and make a cameo, but he’ll be hosting his own covereage.) His guests will include Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Then I’ll see you at 8!