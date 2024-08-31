Looking for an illustrator...
...who can do a rendering of Sherlock Holmes that will be used on a challenge coin.
Good afternoon! I’m looking for an artist who can do a rendering of Holmes that will look good on a two-inch coin (known as a challenge coin). I’ll go over the specs if we speak. Please write to me at efc@planetwaves.net with one sample of your illustration work. Give me some sense that you understand about what something translating down to such a small space means — and if you have 3D experience, all the better. Many thanks! — efc
Have you tried AI? The graphic capabilities have improved immensely. (I know you would prefer to hire a human, but if you don't find the right person, it's worth checking into.)