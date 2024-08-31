Good afternoon! I’m looking for an artist who can do a rendering of Holmes that will look good on a two-inch coin (known as a challenge coin). I’ll go over the specs if we speak. Please write to me at efc@planetwaves.net with one sample of your illustration work. Give me some sense that you understand about what something translating down to such a small space means — and if you have 3D experience, all the better. Many thanks! — efc