Mars on the Cardinal Cross: Introduction to This Whole Scenario

As of 7:23 pm EDT Wednesday, Mars was done with Virgo and is in cardinal air sign Libra. It will traverse Libra between now and Sept. 22 (the birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins), when it enters its domicile Scorpio.

This promises to be an exciting few weeks, if we can remember the value of curiosity and equanimity. Mars at its most basics represents a certain kind of masculinity (so do the Sun and Chiron). And it’s going to take us on a very exciting tour. However, it’s worth mentioning that any thing male or masculine is facing difficult times, including the inner masculine nature of many women.

Cara Delevingne really means “rape the patriarchy,” since we may assume it would not give consent to being pegged, certainly not by her. This is a live-action photo of the digital environment in full force and effect , MetGala 2021. Photo by Angela Weiss.

Embarrassing to be a Man?

Over the weekend, I read in The New York Times Magazine that, “It must be mildly embarrassing to be a straight man, and it is incumbent upon each of them to mitigate this embarrassment in a way that feels authentic to him.”

This statement could only be made in the digital world by and for digital gender cultists. I will be sizing up this notion on Friday’s Planet Waves FM. However, I think that the newspaper of record has overstretched its editorial policy to allow into print the idea that it’s shameful — however slightly — to be a not-gay man.

Well, on second thought, every time I go to the website I find some new slam against men. The Times seems to be snorting digital poppers. (See my letter to them in the comments below).

Mars in Detriment — A Foreign Country

In a similar fashion, Mars in Libra is in what’s called “detriment.” That means it’s out of its element, as if visiting a foreign country. Mars is the diurnal ruler of Aries; in its opposite sign, it’s not supposed to do well.

However, I notice that most of astrology misses the point of such a concept. Anyone who has traveled the world (by which I do not mean as a tourist) knows that exposure to foreign places makes you a better and more interesting person. The anti-dignities “detriment” and “fall” tend to strengthen planets in that they help create adaptations that make them influential in unusual ways.

Herbalists tell me you don’t want to grow medicinal herbs under lush, cushy conditions. You want the plant strengthened by less-than-ideal conditions.

Valles Marineris , the vulva on Mars, has a length of over 4,000 kilometres, meaning it covers almost a quarter of the planet. It is the biggest canyon in the solar system.

Libra is a Masculine Sign, Ruled by Venus

Libra is ruled by Venus. But it’s a masculine sign. Mars rules Aries, but it also rules Scorpio — a feminine sign. These various combinations make for all kinds of interesting blends of color, tone and flavor. There is more to gender than pee-pee and cha-cha, straight and queer, perp and victim.

Individualistic Mars will be transiting through the relational sign Libra. These six weeks will be among the most unusual in a long time, as Mars explores the four corners of human existence.

While Mars is in Libra, it will make aspects to many minor and major planets now on the cardinal cross, including the Saturn-Neptune-Borasisi group in Aries; the Family Hunger Games group in Capricorn (see part one and part two); the Jupiter group in Cancer (see forthcoming Easy Does It reading); and the Chiron-Eris-Zeus alignment stretching across Aries/Libra.

