Mars kisses Pluto. What's that sound? Gemini and Cancer Inner Peace are posted.

Brussels. Photo by Eric Francis.

It’s been a heck of a year for me and I’m deeply grateful that I purchased the Inner Light/Inner Peace readings. I’ve just finished reading Virgo Inner light, I feel really seen, recognized, affirmed and encouraged. I’m also feeling happy. I feel really confident that I am doing well, choosing to remember to build myself up rather than tear others down, and choosing to do the soft work and not just the hard work. —Jennifer Cobb

Dear Friend and Reader:

Inner Peace readings for Gemini and Cancer are ready. I am working my way backwards through the zodiac in the direction of soup progression as described by Alice A. Bailey: “Aries to Taurus via Pisces,” as she says it.

Your readings are avaialble at My Account.

Both readings are done, they are uploaded and they are beautiful. One to go! That’s Taurus — for Tuesady.

with love,

Mars-Pluto conjunction — both are red with the number 3 next to them. That’s a conjunction — two planets in the same place.