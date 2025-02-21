Playback speed
Mars stations direct on Sunday

A review of the retrograde, which began Dec. 6. Mars is only retrograde 9% of the time — the second least of all the planets. Mars is turning direct in Cancer, the sign of mommy. What did you learn?
Eric Francis Coppolino
Feb 21, 2025
Transcript

Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
