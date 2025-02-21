Mars stations direct on Sunday

If you want to offer some love and energy back to Planet Waves, there are many ways to do so. The first way is to get involved by picking up a small project. Bring your imagination and your willingness to help us pull focus on one helpful matter. You would work directly with me as your editor, and help build our next-gen journalism stream.

You may take advantage of the excellent consulting and self-therapy work I do, all of which is available at the Astrology Boutique. I offer sane, spiritually-grounded guidance in our times of chaos and confusion. My readings will help you feel better about yourself and your potential — these presentations are motivating and inspiring.

You may donate directly to my work via Planet Waves, or our journalism nonprofit Chiron Return.

And there are several excellent membership options here.

Thank you for sharing your vision of holisitic, world-wise astrology.

This is the first 15 minutes of an hour-plus reading focusing on events in Pisces plus Saturn and Neptune moving into Aries. My readings are good thearpy and will help you get oriented in our chaotic times. You may find this and much else at the Astrology Boutique. There are many previews and other features to keep you entertained and enlightened.