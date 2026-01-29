Blue Studio cactus, now age 18. Photo by Eric Francis.

Private Conscience and Collective Involvement

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are now in a moment that would seem more significant if there were a discussion rippling throughout the internet, though astrology is still an esoteric art. It tends to be ignored by the kinds of hyper-rational people whose minds are not suited to the kind of pattern recognition that is essential to survival right now.

The current astrology is telling us a lot. The pressure is on. Two history-shaping conjunctions are forming, and everyone is feeling it somehow. For many there is a sense of overwhelm and exhaustion; a sense of meaninglessness. It’s also possible to rise to the occasion with some real excitement. It will help if you see the meaning, which always comes in context. You will feel better every time you admit that you don’t know when you don’t know.

And we all have the opportunity to share some of our energy with people who may need it more than we do. That means your time, your money, your goodwill, and your human concern. Do something: take care of someone. Feed the birds. Talk to the FedEx person for a minute and thank them for delivering your new whatever. And for reasons I’ll elaborate on another time, be friendly to cops.

Roman ruins beneath Notre Dame Plaza, Paris. Photo by Eric Francis.

Saturn, Neptune and The Aries Point

Our current point of focus is the first degree of Aries, which is a contact point between individual and collective experience. The Aries Point is an amplifier, and at times like these with intense Aries Point activity, there’s always this sense of the public sphere invading private space.

On Friday, Feb. 20 — in just three weeks — Saturn and Neptune will align in this degree for the first time in recorded history. (There was a near-miss in the summer of 2025.) The last Saturn-Neptune conjunction was in Capricorn, in 1989, associated with the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The problem is that private space no longer exists. This, by the way, is the origin of all the public display of cruelty we are witnessing, which is rooted in lack of individual conscience leading to the collapse of the civic body. Hang out with that for a second and it will start to make sense.

This is because the concept of “private” no longer exists in our minds, and one’s conscience is only ever a private matter. And it has been invaded in every individual, making it nearly impossible for people to focus in any collective sense on what is right and wrong. This is the potentially challenging connection: individual private conscience transforms into the civic body; the public. No private conscience, no public can exist.

And where has private gone?

Think: your browser history being broadcast to every ISP involved in delivering a website or service, and who-TF-ever scanning your activity for “thought crimes”; cameras and microphones in every room of your house, and your car, and public transport, and on every street corner; GPS following you everywhere; apps like Messenger mapping out your entire network and everyone who is on it (much like what happens when you take your cell phone into a police station); license plate readers following you wherever you go; we are all reduced to data; and on and on.

You have committed no crime. Yet you are constantly made to feel like a criminal. The FBI put less effort into spying on mobsters and racketeers 20 years ago than is invested in you, little old you, today. You are reminded of your potential criminal status when you see goon squads executing a guy with an iPhone just like yours.

Display of prisoner mug shots, Auschwitz, 2007. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Issue is Your State of Mind