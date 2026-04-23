Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately. The photos look better on a computer or tablet; so does the article layout. Tap the headline!

Sunrise over the Catskill Mountains. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

This mailing contains the May monthly horoscope, below all the other features. The horoscope and corresponding article (sent separately) are based on the chart for Uranus entering Gemini. This is the next to last of many major changes of our era. In approximately 18 months or so, we’re experiencing sign changes of Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Sedna. I don’t even know how you would figure out when the last time anything like this happened before.

In the midst of this are the twin conjunctions of Saturn + Neptune + Borasisi, and Chiron + Eris. This is a lot of fancy planetary jargon you would have to work to understand, or you can observe the world we are living in. The astrology and the condition of the planet reflect on one another.

The problem with considering “the times we’re in” is that only a few people seem to be noticing how strange things are. So we need the astrology to say oh by the way, pay attention to how strange things are proceeding. The environment tends to be wholly transparent, unless something changes faster than usual (a big jolt) or you use some kind of special technique or instrument to measure (in our case, astrology).

This week’s tragedy involving my old friend Dave Wilcock is a reminder of how much stress we are under. Most people “feel it but don’t feel it.” The water got hot so slowly, nobody knew when to scream. So you really have to listen for when the people around you are calling for help — and notice when you need help — and ask for it.

Planet Waves is here to help and checks email through the weekend.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

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The astrology chart for Uranus entering Gemini is in the video.

My bird inventory for the year so far is: Bluejay, what I call “blondjay,” or a critter that looks like a bluejay but it’s a light tannish color, crow, cardinal, geese, sparrow, dove, junco, turkey, hawk, vulture, blackbird, red wing blackbird and a weird bushy gray bird with a thick tail that chows down on all the seeds that the other birds leave behind.

Photo by Eric Francis.

The former Astrology Studio / Birthday Reading series has been replaced by the “In Motion” series of sign readings, published throughout the year. These readings include your solar return but go much beyond that idea, looking at transits that develop in your chart over the next 12 to 14 months. A solar return is the positions of the planets on one day; I am looking at movement throughout the whole year. In Motion readings are offered separately and also included with the Astrology Pass and the Galaxy Pass.

Get a grip. Get a reading. Better than therapy for less than the co-pay. With a micro astrology book written just for you.

My Inner Light - Inner Peace readings offer detailed, sensitive and human-centered readings that cover events lasting years into the future. That’s because so many important transits begin in 2026. In this reading, you will learn about the effects of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and Chiron, as well as many of the smaller planets that are important factors in the mix.

From the May Horoscope: Taurus Sun + Rising

You are somewhat famous for your conflicting values, though few would ever call you out on this. It’s difficult for you or anyone to notice because you present such a steady and consistent exterior — even to yourself. I’ve known the health conscious Taurus who can’t stop smoking, and the one who cannot reconcile loving to stay up late, wanting to get up early and always needing enough sleep. The strict monogamist who loves casual sex, the stingy spendthrift, and the one who is both moralist and liberationist. Whatever form this takes for you, it slows you down by instigating inner conflict. That’s the constant chatter of your mind — the mind of a body-centered person. It’s not that others can’t get a handle on you; eventually those who love you figure you out. But it’s more difficult for you to navigate yourself. Your ruling planet Venus and Uranus simultaneously entering the angle of your chart associated with attitude and values is going to disrupt this whole process, which may be annoying at first but which will be liberating as soon as you allow it to be. You may also finally get some perspective on how much you’ve changed since the years right before the 2020 lockdown. Or rather, how much you’ve been pushed by your environment to be someone different, and someone who you are not. Find a way to go back in time 10 years and make contact with the person you were then. Look for artifacts of what in truth was a prior lifetime. You will be amazed how much you’ve changed, or rather, been forced to adapt in ways you would never have volunteered for. Then you will have an idea what you need to recover and retrieve and bring into the present moment.

Get your full Taurus reading for just $33 — detailed and easy to follow video , where I do the chart live on video .

All other signs are below the paywall. You can subscribe on Substack or directly on Planet Waves — that will save the Substack commission.

This weekend we’ll be running a sale on Core Membership and the Astrology Pass . See all of my membership and reading options here .

Check your inbox or reply to this email for a discount code. As a core member, you have access to the most literate astrology on the internet. You support the Planet Waves community and gain the benefits of being a subscriber. A Core Community membership opens up all of Eric’s articles, horoscopes, podcasts and special editions. You’ll have full access to the new website (coming soon!) and we’ll help you find any article or topic you want from our archives. Welcome or welcome back!

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Planet Waves for May 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,602. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.