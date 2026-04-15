Moon Mercury Neptune Mars Saturn Wednesday

“When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order.”

Ashoan Reservoir Daybreak. Photo by Eric Francis.

If you’re wondering what all this astrology means for you personally, how to use it and how to work with it — I’ve got the perfect readings for you. These are in audio, video and extended written format, telling the same story different ways. Your written reading is printable so you can work with it offline.

A look at today’s planets at the time of publishing.

Here is a video predicting current astology and current events from back in January