Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Starcast from Planet Waves
Moon Mercury Neptune Mars Saturn Wednesday
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Moon Mercury Neptune Mars Saturn Wednesday

These once-in-a-lifetime patterns continue. There are a lot of conjunctions today and more through the weekend. Moon enters Aries 10:04 am EDT. This not easy astrology to describe! Doing my best here.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Apr 15, 2026

“When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order.”

Ashoan Reservoir Daybreak. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Only.

If you’re wondering what all this astrology means for you personally, how to use it and how to work with it — I’ve got the perfect readings for you. These are in audio, video and extended written format, telling the same story different ways. Your written reading is printable so you can work with it offline.

A look at today’s planets at the time of publishing.

Here is a video predicting current astology and current events from back in January

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