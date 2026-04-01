Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Bryan Winchell's avatar
Bryan Winchell
5d

This was incredibly amusing but unfortunately I’m not able to write any more because I’ve decided to beat the rush and open a special School of Smurf-strology, where we’ll begin with the native’s Smurfette placement and then, proceeding through biggies like Papa Smurf, Gargamel and Jokey Smurf, we’ll be able to accurately determine the native’s position in the Smurf Kingdom. La, la, la la la la, la, la la la la…

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Nadine's avatar
Nadine
4d

Schtroumpfs! Trop drôle.

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