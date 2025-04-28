Otter Point - Oregon Coast

Introducing the Third Edition of Book of Blue

Good evening on Planet Waves, with good vibes from the Taurus New Moon —

I’m here to let you know that Book of Blue now has its own home on Substack. A few times this year, I’ve shared my still-evolving, book-length Book of Blue | Bare Essence essay, which introduces Blue Tantra.

The new Substack location is where I’m redeveloping and republishing diaries from the First Edition, filled-out, tidied up and re-illustrated — though recognizably the same pieces of writing. For the past several months, I’ve been moving my photography catalog onto modern disk drives, and for the first time the stories will be properly presented.

The Second Edition Bubbles to the Surface

What I consider the Second Edition is a vast collection of spoken word audio and music files, with otherworldly, alternate-reality presentations by me and a diversity of project particpants, with music by Vision Quest (and my late-night solo electronica).

In the recent years when I was not actively writing or photographing models, I was working in audio mode.

What I’m now developing is the Third Edition, and includes all of the above. It will also be the home location of my Shri Yantra / Tantra Studio presentations that first started on Planet Waves FM /Pacifica. (If there are new programs, I will send announcements to this list.)

A Healing Space

Book of Blue is a healing space on the subjects in our world that I perceive as needing the most love and attention, and receiving the least.

It is the space where you get to explore being honest with yourself in new ways.

Part inner journey, relationship journey and exploration of the world, the photos and stories take place many locations in the United States, as well as in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Toronto, Athens, Montreal and Vancouver. And of course, Black Rock City.

I’ve included two of my favorites below (both set on the West Coast of the United States), in case you want a preview. For those who are new to the work, you’ll get to know me pretty well…along the way to my getting to know myself. And yes, as I publish much of this stuff, I have the feeling of “omfoddess I cannot believe I’m actually doing this.” But alas…

The Unmarked Trail

I invite you to join me as I retrace and rediscover these steps, find and publish the gems from my photo collection, and follow the mystery of where this rather unusual and unmarked trail leads me next.

Thank you to all who have so lovingly particpated in my self-discovery process — and those who share the Blue Tantra space with me now. So good to be with you.

If I can do this, I can live my life…

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,