New Live Class! You know more astrology than you think. Now, learn how to use it...

You’ve been studying astrology for a year…five years…twenty years…you’ve read many books...you’ve made an investment in the work…and you still feel like you cannot read a chart. The meaning does not stand out.

You know you’re looking right at what you need to know, but can’t see it.

There is way to do this — and I’ll show you how. If you’re willing to learn and get out of your own way, you will.

My first principle: you know more astrology than you think. The skill you need is how to apply it. This is about learning how to ask questions, and developing basic pattern recognition. My second principle: invest in colored pencils and a ruler. Once you get the chart off of the computer screen and make it your own original work, it makes much more sense. Yes, your most important astrological tool is your art box. My third principle: don’t let the usual head trip of astrology technique get in the way of your intuition and innate knowledge.

Register Here . Substantial discount for PW subscribers and The Awakening customers. Included at no cost in the Galaxy Pass.

Astrology is Not Magic. It’s an Aspect of Nature — Yours.

Reading a chart is easier than you imagine, if you know how to look at it; to look is to see. Basic techniques reveal the patterns. Follow the houses and you’ve got an interpretation (which emerges over time).

I first learned astrology cracking the code of a classical British horoscope column using an ephemeris. A year later, I was writing one.

This is all about pattern recognition, which is a natural skill that everyone has. Then you can use astrology to do all kinds of interesting and useful things.

Even students with (seemingly) rudimentary skills can have a gift for the obvious, which is the very thing you’re after.

This is a mixed-level class featuring participatory learning and teaching. There will be post-class discussion on a special Substack page.

Class Details

Live class and discussion, Zoom. Includes audio and video recordings.

Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1 pm-3:30 pm New York time

(Starts at 10 am in California and 6 pm in London) Can’t make the live class? We will deliver the audio, video and materials to students right after the event. There will be post-class Q and A discussion on a special Substack page.

Limited to 11 Participants — Subscriber Discount

Tuition with PDF of your natal chart: $111 minus 33% discount for Core Community,Astrology Pass (Backstage Pass) or The Awakening subscribers. No charge for Galaxy Pass holders (we’ll send you an email closer to the event). If you are an active paid subscriber or monthly contributor at any level on Planet Waves or any Substack, write to us for a discount code.

Custom chart set and materials (on paper): $44 (U.S. domestic postage included — international is extra.)

Next Month’s Class will be Born in the Sixties