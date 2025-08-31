The Venus-Jupiter conunction in early August

Good Evening from New York.

I’ll keep this letter short…

For those who have birthday in the neighborhood and a quiet evening at home, I’ve got something for you — the Virgo and Libra midyear readings are done (as are Aries through Leo). You can go direct to your purchasing options here. These are all new readings, presented in video and audio.

Your readings will be delivered in your My Account page on the Planet Waves website. Note that Astrology Boutique is just a showroom; the readings appear in their usual place on Planet Waves. More are coming this week…Scorpio through Pisces thank kyou for your patience.

In the name of both efficiency and maintaining the quality of my work during this busy time in our lives, I’ve combined the midyear with Astrology Studio for Virgo and Libra. The signs of course get their own distict readings; one for each.

It did not make sense to do two separate readings for the same sign when really I have one message. So I’ve extended these two and focused themes that carry into 2026.

The energy is dense right now.

Nobody really knows what is going on. Time is moving way too fast. There has been a tremendous loss of potential and a sense that the future has been comsumed; yet I open up both potential and the future with these readings.

You will find them reassuring and want to rewatch them to make sure you got everything available. These readings offer more than the courage to move forward; I map out the way and shed light on some deep mysteries that may be vexing you.

Major transits are coming in from every direction. It can seem overwhelming. I provide clear guidance in these readings and a deeply lacking sense of orientation. Using astrology, I map out the directions and give you an idea where you stand with yourself and your movement through space.

These readings come with written materials. For fans of my extended written readings, I’ve inclued for the first time in one place the past four years of written annuals. These are in printable form, and I encourage you to get them OFF of the computer environment and onto paper.

All of this is unique, original work — there is nothing like these readings on or off of the internet anywhere. I encourage you to take advantage of them when they are new and available, at minimal cost, ready to serve as a positive and loving influence for you. Lord knows we could use more of that and I am doing what I can.

Here again is how to pre-order. Until our new website is done I encourage you to use a computer and not a phone. Generally my work is more suited for the computer environment (a decent boat) and not a little raft (a phone).

P.S. — These readings are part of the Astrology Pass — the ultimate art box. Tap below…write to us for a discount code.

You get artful, literate astrology from Planet Waves. That’s the difference. I learned astrology by reading many books, writing thousands of articles, many extensive discussions with the best astrologers of the 20c, and most of all, from reading your charts in private consultations over the past three decades. I put the best of what I have to offer into each of the readings I’m offering today.