If you watch the video, please “like” and “subscribe” — that will push us up the algorithm. Thank you…

Dear Friend and Reader:

On March 29, we experience a partial solar eclipse in the midst of about a dozen planets and points in Pisces and Aries. The eclipse itself takes place in Aries and corresponds to the recent March 14 lunar eclipse in Virgo. It also corresponds to the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse in Aries conjunct Chiron.

This eclipse (along with many events of the season) is about individuation. It’s about emerging as oneself, rather than as a tribal being. This is not comfortable, and it requires standing alone and standing apart from others.

There is no automatic approval when a person individuates, and often one will feel that the tribe is "against them."

This meets the theme of Pluto in Aquarius, which in many ways is about the confrontation between the collective and the individual. I cover this in my landmark article The Great Reconciliation (of Accounts and Humanity) from the 2021 annual edition. There is much more on this theme in the new spring reading — For the Faithful, see below.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Click or Tap! Spring Reading…

Two previews for each sign are here — just tap!

The 2025 spring reading is done. These are 50-minute readings that calmly explore our current astrological wilderness. I wanted to have your reading ready well in advance so you have time to work with the ideas I’m seeing in the astrology. We’re getting a lot of action all at once; I read the charts thoughtfully, in plain talk, in slow motion — so you can really get the feeling of these events and put them to maximum benefit. Note, it’s alternately called For the Faithful, Reckoning and the Spring Reading…you can choose your favorite name and color.