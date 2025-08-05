Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
2hEdited

READER COMMENT:

Wow. I can't even read very much of this right now. What's missing is the man's perspective and any sense of equality within natural differences. How much more one-dimensional can a man be painted?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture