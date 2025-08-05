Good evening.

A reader sent me this a little while ago. I’m curious your response, if you could peel back a few layers and tell me what you think is going on.

The article does not need to be a novella at 5,500 words and I don’t imagine many people have time to read it — but you may have the interest. I would be curious to see quotations you think are salient added in the comments.

Astrology fans might recognize this scenario as something related to Chiron conjunct Eris in Aries.

I think whatever is being described in this article is part of a much wider problem that is not being called out for what it is; and in my long experience with the newspaper, The New York Times can have a limited perspective (especially on social issues). But in its own strange way, it is a newspaper of record.

It was only seven years ago that there were a whole other set of complaints about men (landing on page one of the Times every day for 18 months running) — and there has been no attempt to reconcile these two hemispheres of consciousness. Both have the same underlying ground field.

The most interesting thing about this article is what’s missing.

Tap the graphic or this link to be taken to the gift version of the article.