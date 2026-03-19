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Photos by Eric Francis — March 18, 2026. The presence of lichen means the air is clean. See below for additional comment about lichen colonies.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Anyone who is paying attention has noticed that society lives through one “wakeup call” after another; so much so that the idea has become meaningless. That’s potentially because in the sense that I’m using it, the idea of being asleep feels a lot like being awake, until you’re awake, and if you’re not, you won’t know the difference.

When someone is asleep, such as at night, they’re not necessarily thinking “Oh, I’m asleep.” Then you might wake up and you realize you were not awake a moment ago. But where were you? Where are you now?

Maybe you awaken and then open your eyes as a conscious choice; maybe you’re just suddenly looking at something, still halfway in a dream. I would propose that the whole matter of sleeping, waking and various kinds of dreaming is something we would benefit from understanding better.

Chiron Conjunct Eris

The rare (55-year) generational event Chiron conjunct Eris, exact on Thursday, is a wakeup call. It’s happening now, amidst many other wakeup calls. It’s been building for a couple of years, gaining intensity, along with a good few other things doing so. That’s astrology for you: presenting in symbolic language what also exists in the world of experiences and relationships.

In my view, Chiron is the thing calling for awakening and Eris is the thing being awakened from. For most astrologers, Chiron has some vague inflection of healing. And Eris has some vague inflection of chaos, or discord (her name in Roman times was Discordia). OK, healing from chaos.

That still does not tell us much, but it does contain the seed of an idea. It’s still not exactly actionable information. However, given the available data, it’s easy to spot something useful or helpful if you know what to look for. This should not require the services of a shaman. However, seeing the invisible usually calls for the help of a world-walker, or someone adept at co-existing on multiple planes of awareness and moving between them with some aptitude.

For the purposes of this discussion, let’s count Chiron as the state of awareness and Eris as the prevailing psychic state created in society by its technology. This is a confrontation between awareness and chaos.

What is Not Being Reckoned With

When you study history, the first thing you might notice is that nobody pays much attention to the history of technology and how it pertains to consciousness. (The obsession over content is not what I’m talking about.) The technology of our society strongly influences our state of mind, individual and collective, our sense of self, and our relationships.