Now is the time to oppose the death penalty
Erika Kirk says she forgives Tyler Robinson for allegedly killing her husband. That means that if convicted, he should not be killed.
Prosecutors in Utah are seeking capital punishment for Tyler Robinson, age 22, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.
Yet at the supersized memorial service on Sunday, Kirk’s widow Erika said from the podium that she forgives Robinson for doing what he is accused of. At minimum, this forgiveness should be reflected by prosecutors backing down in their call for the death penalty for Robinson. And it’s a good time for Americans to question whether the death penalty should exist at all.
Europe abandoned capital punishment after the Holocaust. China still has it, as does Singapore, and most Islamic States. Among Western nations, the United States is the exception to this brutal and archaic form of punishment.
There is no valid argument — legal, moral or economic — for the executing a convict. And there are many arguments against it, the most compelling one being, what if the prosecutors and the judge are wrong?
Thirteen Executed, Thirteen Others Exculpated
In 2003, then-Illionis Gov. George Ryan communed the sentences of 167 death row inmates to 40 years in prison. Why did he do this?
Well, up until that time, the state had executed 13 prisoners in the “post-Furman” era — the new, allegedly fairer generation of capital punishment after 1973. And at the same time, 13 Illinois prisoners had been exculpated: that is to say, after all the trials and appeals, they had been found to have committed no crime but were still sitting on death row, waiting to be killed.
How was that? In five cases, journalism students at Northwestern University did original work that determined that Anthony Porter, in one case, and the “Ford Heights Four,” in another — had committed no crime. After all the trials and appeals that upheld conviction, journalism students discovered they were innocent.
These and eight other Illinois cases raised awareness of the wrongful conviction problem, and the governor put a stop to executions.
The Death Penalty Information Center says that 200 Americans have been exonerated since 1973 after finding their way to death row. Amnesty International, in its now out-of-print book on the death penalty, wrote that at least 25 people were known to have been exonerated after they were executed. These are numbers that should chill the bones of anyone with a conscience — as should the notion that it could happen to even one person.
Nobody can say wrongful conviction is not an issue. Yet once a prisoner is executed, they cannot be released from prison if exonerated; they cannot be brought back from the dead. And the legal system has no concept where it is sending the prisoner — to eternal bliss, eternal damnation, or noplace special.
Due Process Was Not Afforded to the Wrongly Convicted
There are no moral arguments for using state homicide (the official cause of death in an execution) to punish some other form of homicide. We live under the Magna Carta, not the Code of Hammurabi. That means due process — which clearly was not afforded to the hundreds of people who were convicted and then later exonerated (or executed wrongfully).
There is no legal justification to kill a prisoner, as revenge is not part of the law. Keeping people in prison is just as safe to society as not having them exist at all. There is also a documented brutalizing effect as the state takes on the role of killer, celebrating the power to kill, spreading that example and terrorizing society a second time for the same crime.
There is no financial justification. Capital trials and punishment cost many times life in prison without possibility of parole — up to 10 times the cost, depending on how you add it up. The higher costs stem from lengthier trials, extensive mandatory appeals, the added costs of more lawyers and experts on both sides of the case, and more complex legal procedures required in capital cases. Death row itself is expensive to maintain.
Impact on the Executioners
Sister Helen Prejean (whom we know from being characterized in the film Dead Man Walking) has campaigned against the death penalty on the grounds that it destroys the lives of the people who must carry it out. Whomever they are killing, the act of doing so takes a toll on the executioners spiritually and emotionally, and they all know the man or woman being put to death may be innocent.
Many executions have failed at a “painless death” as advertised to the public. In some instances, it seems like more a form of torture. Medical personnel are made to violate their oath to do no harm.
Finally, the families of victims are not all in favor of killing the accused. Many say that the harm is only worsened by doing so. In the case of Erika Kirk, a Christian whose lord and God was put to death as an innocent man, she says she forgives the accused killer. That should mean something.
Given the documented problems with the crime scene and the handling of the case, we have many reasons for concern about whether justice will really be carried out.
Utah County and federal prosecutors should take the death penalty off the table for Tyler Robinson, honoring Mrs. Kirk’s call for forgiveness. And the United States as an allegedly Christian society needs to rethink the whole concept of the government having the power to commit ritual murder, which amounts to human sacrifice. The question deserves an answer: Who would Jesus kill?
I have a set of questions on this topic. I hope you find them interesting.
In 2018, the Catholic church changed a part its Catechism in relation to this issue. This is in line with a trend in Catholicism to abolish this legal practice world wide.
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/39033/vatican-changes-catechism-teaching-on-death-penalty-calls-it-inadmissible
The argument appears to be that the death penalty is no longer necessary because the State has better ways to repress crime.
My first question, to you, Eric, in particular, and to anyone in this forum is: in your opinion, does the State have any authority to repress any type of crime, real or imaginary?
A follow up question: should the executives of big international corporations who pollute the environment be punished by the state, in any way?
--
A second question is: should organizations other than the state be given the authority to punish criminals using the death penalty? For example, a private court of justice.
More in general, is it possible for people to delegate a legal authority they do not have to an organization? For instance, is it possible for the People of the United States of America to delegate the authority to lie, counterfeit, falsify documents, destroy evidence, or any similar actions, in organizations created by the Federal Government of the United States?
--
A third question: Should political organizations that advocate for forms of punishment that deny the human dignity of a convict become illegal? If so, should the members of those organizations be considered criminals who deserve punishment? A more general question on this: what is the correct way to repress bad ideas that cause brutal actions?
--
A fourth question: what is the right course of action to defend ourselves from the threats of a person who adheres to a religion (like some variants of Judaism) and who advocates, because of her religion, the death penalty as punishment for people who worship idols or practice divination or alchemy or become apostates?
Does a sinner have a right to defend himself when the priests and the teachers and the prophets come down with intention to kill him?
If so, can an association of sinners be allowed to delegate their self-defense rights to a larger structure, such as a State?
A repeated, but reformulated question is: Can a State which monopolizes legal violence in some jurisdiction and territory establish a court of justice and a penal code, such that it authorizes and mandates the Court and the Judges to arrest, indict, convict and punish with the death penalty certain types of crimes and felons, such as: revolutionary communists, roman republic revivalists, professional religious individuals of any religion, eugenicists, progressive monopolists, bankers, members of the military, police officers, journalists, university professors, historians, economists, philosophers, scientists, inventors?
In the enumeration of types of felons in the previous question it is implicit that those people are to be prosecuted for their actions, or their planned actions, not just for their ideas or their words. In principle, only action can be considered as potentially criminal, and only very few and well qualified types of inaction can be considered as crimes.
--
I have a fifth, and final question. Many people argue, that there is a global genocide currently active, that is part of the eugenics ideology and the religion of scientism. One method to slowly kill people is through mRNA injectable products, which probably cause the hyperprogressive disease, also known as turbocancer. On this topic, see the presentation "The New Order of Barbarians" by Lawrence Dunegan
https://rumble.com/v6xz3o0-lawrence-dunegan-the-new-order-of-barbarians.-the-new-world-system..html
Transcripts: https://archive.org/details/pdfy-TmWlwCRIyvcIfa5W
Vast numbers of people have shown repeatedly their support for forceful medical treatments, forceful testing, forceful quarantine and internation in concentration camps and psychiatric hospitals. Many people have been led to suicide, and into exile, and have been informally punished in many ways, for all this.
Am I justified in not taking seriously the people who advocate for any type forceful medical intervention, when they argue against the death penalty?
Why the Barbarians oppose some forms of violence and celebrate other forms of violence?
If some critics of the death penalty actually recommend mRNA vaccination, like the Catholic Church does, as well as the people who see no problem in persecuting people who support the former but oppose the latter, like many American liberals do, does this apparent contradiction undermine their case against the death penalty?
The reason it’s so easy for her to forgive him is because neither nor anyone else actually shot “Charlie”. It was clearly a case of Hollywood magic. Whether or not the patsy is complicit or innocent in the psy-op is anyone’s guess. In the case of JFK, they killed the patsy. In the case of OKC, there’s reason to believe that McVeigh, an undercover agent of the state, played a role similar to Charlie’s and was similarly rewarded with a fake death, new identity, and comfortable retirement. In other case of school shootings the alleged perpetrators conveniently died and it’s likely that many of them were wholly concocted fictional persons. In any case the patsy is expendable and besides the point, which is what nefarious agenda(s) the puppet-masters plan to inflict on we the people in the wake of the fear, confusion, and division.