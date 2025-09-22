Planet Waves by Eric Francis

certifiably Roger W. Former
7hEdited

I have a set of questions on this topic. I hope you find them interesting.

In 2018, the Catholic church changed a part its Catechism in relation to this issue. This is in line with a trend in Catholicism to abolish this legal practice world wide.

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/39033/vatican-changes-catechism-teaching-on-death-penalty-calls-it-inadmissible

The argument appears to be that the death penalty is no longer necessary because the State has better ways to repress crime.

My first question, to you, Eric, in particular, and to anyone in this forum is: in your opinion, does the State have any authority to repress any type of crime, real or imaginary?

A follow up question: should the executives of big international corporations who pollute the environment be punished by the state, in any way?

--

A second question is: should organizations other than the state be given the authority to punish criminals using the death penalty? For example, a private court of justice.

More in general, is it possible for people to delegate a legal authority they do not have to an organization? For instance, is it possible for the People of the United States of America to delegate the authority to lie, counterfeit, falsify documents, destroy evidence, or any similar actions, in organizations created by the Federal Government of the United States?

--

A third question: Should political organizations that advocate for forms of punishment that deny the human dignity of a convict become illegal? If so, should the members of those organizations be considered criminals who deserve punishment? A more general question on this: what is the correct way to repress bad ideas that cause brutal actions?

--

A fourth question: what is the right course of action to defend ourselves from the threats of a person who adheres to a religion (like some variants of Judaism) and who advocates, because of her religion, the death penalty as punishment for people who worship idols or practice divination or alchemy or become apostates?

Does a sinner have a right to defend himself when the priests and the teachers and the prophets come down with intention to kill him?

If so, can an association of sinners be allowed to delegate their self-defense rights to a larger structure, such as a State?

A repeated, but reformulated question is: Can a State which monopolizes legal violence in some jurisdiction and territory establish a court of justice and a penal code, such that it authorizes and mandates the Court and the Judges to arrest, indict, convict and punish with the death penalty certain types of crimes and felons, such as: revolutionary communists, roman republic revivalists, professional religious individuals of any religion, eugenicists, progressive monopolists, bankers, members of the military, police officers, journalists, university professors, historians, economists, philosophers, scientists, inventors?

In the enumeration of types of felons in the previous question it is implicit that those people are to be prosecuted for their actions, or their planned actions, not just for their ideas or their words. In principle, only action can be considered as potentially criminal, and only very few and well qualified types of inaction can be considered as crimes.

--

I have a fifth, and final question. Many people argue, that there is a global genocide currently active, that is part of the eugenics ideology and the religion of scientism. One method to slowly kill people is through mRNA injectable products, which probably cause the hyperprogressive disease, also known as turbocancer. On this topic, see the presentation "The New Order of Barbarians" by Lawrence Dunegan

https://rumble.com/v6xz3o0-lawrence-dunegan-the-new-order-of-barbarians.-the-new-world-system..html

Transcripts: https://archive.org/details/pdfy-TmWlwCRIyvcIfa5W

Vast numbers of people have shown repeatedly their support for forceful medical treatments, forceful testing, forceful quarantine and internation in concentration camps and psychiatric hospitals. Many people have been led to suicide, and into exile, and have been informally punished in many ways, for all this.

Am I justified in not taking seriously the people who advocate for any type forceful medical intervention, when they argue against the death penalty?

Why the Barbarians oppose some forms of violence and celebrate other forms of violence?

If some critics of the death penalty actually recommend mRNA vaccination, like the Catholic Church does, as well as the people who see no problem in persecuting people who support the former but oppose the latter, like many American liberals do, does this apparent contradiction undermine their case against the death penalty?

Walking Disease Vector
8h

The reason it’s so easy for her to forgive him is because neither nor anyone else actually shot “Charlie”. It was clearly a case of Hollywood magic. Whether or not the patsy is complicit or innocent in the psy-op is anyone’s guess. In the case of JFK, they killed the patsy. In the case of OKC, there’s reason to believe that McVeigh, an undercover agent of the state, played a role similar to Charlie’s and was similarly rewarded with a fake death, new identity, and comfortable retirement. In other case of school shootings the alleged perpetrators conveniently died and it’s likely that many of them were wholly concocted fictional persons. In any case the patsy is expendable and besides the point, which is what nefarious agenda(s) the puppet-masters plan to inflict on we the people in the wake of the fear, confusion, and division.

