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This is a one-of-a-kind class on the astrology of nuclear events, all of which I was aware of and deconstructed at the time of the incident, then redeveloped as I learned astrology. The video, the charts and additional resources are below. This video covers four charts of civilian events; the A-bomb and H-bomb series is another matter.

The basis chart is called the Nuclear Axis. It’s taking a LOT of transits right now; more than I’ve ever seen. I cover that in “Will Trump Nuke Iran?” which thankfully he did not. The chart will remain active for years, in ways we’ve never experienced before.