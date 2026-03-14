Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Eric Francis Coppolino
19h

First correction, Okyrhoe has a 24-year orbit, not 63.

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Candy
14h

All I can say is the plot thickens

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