Positions as of this morning via serennu.com . This display is the latest degress of the cardinal cross, from about 24 degrees to about 30 degress. On this display you can see conjunctions, squares and oppositions.

Note, this article was pulled together in an hour has not received technical editing, so please report any errors. If you’re intrested, watch the comments. Thank you.

Update on Chiron-Eris Conjunction

Good Morning —

Our Terra Australis Avifauna Bureau has pointed out that centaur Okyrhoe is in the mix of Chiron and Eris. As a result, he said, the Chiron-Eris conjunction is starting to get some press.

Okyrhoe is a centaur (slow-moving orbit-crosser) discovered in 1998 and named for the daughter of Chiron and Chariklo. Okyrhoe has a 24-year orbit between Saturn and Uranus, similar to Chiron.

You can see the position of Okyrhoe in the table above as the second planet down. If I am reading the ephemeris correctly, there was a near-miss during A.I. summer during the first two Chiron-Eris conjunctions.

That Would Mean Now

Much of the discussion seems to be using keywords that I don’t recognize. Interpreting minor planets with keywords rather than the full context gives only a partial read, not ncessarily accurate. However, a common thought on Okyrhoe is “prophecy” and also “fast acting.” That would mean, now. We might also consider whether warnings were heeded. I realize none of this is reassuring.

(If anyone has seen Juan Revilla’s keys on Okyrhoe, please let me know. He may not have developed this point, as he left astrology soon after it was discovered.)

We can, at least, acknowledge that the current global drama is the product of Chiron+Eris in Aries, and that Okyrhoe is adding a dimension of understanding to the process of where the ordering principle of Chiron meets the crazymaking of Eris. That would seem to be cautionary, though we don’t need astrology for that.

Most Recent Okyrhoe Conjunct Chiron was 1979

What’s interesting is that Okyrhoe was most recently conjunct Saturn (in Taurus) at the time of the Iranian Revolution in 1978-1979 — when the current Iranian government took power — a remarkable synchronicity.

Okyrhoe was last conjunct Eris (in Aries) in 1977 and then again in 2001. I have included a yearly ephemeris below so you can get a sense of how these orbits work. The bodies left to right are Chiron (1977UB), Okyrhoe (1998 SG35) and Eris (2003 UB313). The caption reflects this.

Okyrhoe Notes

I have not worked extensively with Okyrhoe, short of a project involving a study of the discovery charts of Chiron, Chariklo and their daughter Okyrhoe.

She is renowned for being a kind of “prophetess,” and things don’t usually work out well for them in Greek mythology. However, in delineating planets, myths get you so far and can need wider context and what I call a “structuralist” reading (ideas based on the structure of the orbit rather than the story).

For that context one can also watch what the thing does. What it’s now doing is showing up in the present once-in-a-lifetime arrangement. This is a proving moment. The prior alignment to Chiron being at the time of the Iranian Revolution is one as well.

Ceres was most recently in the Chiron-Eris conjunction, making a spectacular appearance in the Feb. 28 charts for Israel and the U.S. bombing Iran. This was a proving moment for Ceres. Venus is about to arrive, lining up with Chiron and Eris on March 26.

Additional Points in the Mix: Zeus, Juno, Pandora

The way that I study a point is in context of the others around it, particularly on the same cross. This is a basic approach from Uranian Astrology.

One of their special points called Zeus is in the mix, in Libra, opposite the Chiron-Okyrhoe-Eris conjunction. This one I’ve been watching for years. Zeus is a “directed energy” power source standing opposite the Aries conjunction. Chiron-Eris is in a polarity against Zeus. (Zeus moves extremely slowly in a 455-year circular orbit) and brings in a lot of energy. A basic, trustworthy delineation may be found here.

Adding a dash of humor, asteroid Pandora has shown up for the festivities, and we are certainly in a “Pandora’s Box” moment. Remember that it was a box of scourges and the last one to come out was hope.

Finally, Juno is in the mix. While I have not gotten this into the weekly horoscope, my concern here is stress on marriages. But, per Wescott, Juno has an activist feeling as well. It took me a while to figure out this was true, but here we are. Juno is generally pissed off about something and the idea of the bone of contention is worth checking. I think that would be a three-word description of the Iran-Israel war.

So the total mix is Juno, Pandora, Chiron, Okyrhoe, Zeus and Eris.

Interpretation Notes: Imagine Your Great Grandchildren

Well, to sum up, we are definitely in science fiction moment, which society tripping out on synthetic consciousness, fake intelligence, computer-made art and music, and weapons systems that are directed by computer models that nobody understands. What’s falsely being called A.I. is the Pandora’s Box part of the equation. What comes out cannot go back in.

All of this is happening while our planet is running out of fuel, water, land and other resources. In the midst of a global crisis they created, a bunch of zillionaires are busy trying to kill people (bashing their bone of contention on one another’s heads) while the rest of us are either left wondering what to do, nor not thinking about it all.

Imagine you’re answering to your great-grandchildren some day when they are full adults and they ask: in 2026 when all that stuff went down, what were doing? What did you say? How did you feel? Did anyone know or care?

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Yearly Ephemeris

left to right, positinos for Chrion, Okyrhoe and Eris