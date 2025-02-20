You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can find your stuff on the Planet Waves home feed.

Daybreak in the Path of Annularity, Valencia, October 2005. Photo by Eric Francis.

The STARCAST associated with this article is here.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Things are heating up. True, as I write, it’s currently 19 degrees here in upstate New York. But the first of five traditional points has made its way into Aries, that being Venus, where it’s close to stationing retrograde in grand style.

Over the next six weeks or so, Venus and Mercury retrograde back and forth between Aries and Pisces. In the midst of this is the vernal equinox (from Latin vernalis "of the spring”), when the Sun aligns with the equator.

At this moment, it’s 78 and rainy in Auckland, 77 and sunny in Perth, and 65 and humid in Cape Town. Go figure.

It’s still Pisces time, but a lot more Aries is coming — and then we will discover what we’re all made of. If you’re on the internet, you drank the fruit punch at the door, but it wasn’t spiked with pristine Owsley acid. The trip you’re on is digital.

Montauk. Photo by Eric Francis.

Venus, Mercury, then Neptune and Saturn

The focus will soon be Aries, the sign of self, self-awareness, and the somewhat flimsy concept “I am.” Chiron and Eris are lining up in Aries for their first conjunction since 1972, but a lot happens before then.

Venus and soon Mercury rolling back and forth over the first degree of Aries a/k/a the Aries Point is prescient. Two inner planets are opening up the territory for Saturn and Neptune to do something similar over the next year. That starts soon. Neptune enters Aries on March 30 and Saturn follows on May 24 — just as Chiron and Eris shock everyone and everything into some new awareness.

We will have a lot of game pieces activating the mysterious first degree of Aries, technically known as the sidereal vernal point (SVP, or position of the Sun on the first day of spring). Known in astrology as the Aries Point, events in this degree merge personal and collective influences. It feels like having a picnic on a freeway cloverleaf, which is probably how you feel here along the “information superhighway.”

(One major Aries Point event we all remember was 9/11. Another was the crash/great recession/TARP bailout of 2008. The list goes on.)