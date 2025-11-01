YES — I linked to the wrong page. I was reading about the history of a particular movie and that URL was stuck in my clipboard. But hey not bad for Day of the Dead. Here is the correct sample page. Sory bout that! — efc

Good morning,

Planet Waves is looking for a developer fluent in HTML to create three or four basic pages per week. These pages are used as email letters, much like this. (Hopefully that works, I am getting a mixed message back.) I prefer to recruit from within the Planet Waves community, so I’m coming to you.

Some of these pages are regularly scheduled (Thursday mailings, for example), and some are a little more loose, such as on a 24- to 48-hour turnaround. Whoever does these pages must be conversational and good at working with others (such as the proofreaders). Business is conducted via email.

This is a good role for a young person with strong basic skills starting out looking for collaboration, experience and adventure. Or for example, a retired person who wants to do something interesting and work with others.

Expansion of the role is possible (into Wordpress, or audio and video editing for example). But for now, we need someone trustworthy who is quick and fuss-free in an HTML editor, and who can read and write English as well as code.

If you are that person or if your kid is or knows someone, please reply to this email and I will see it.

Thank you kindly.

Your faithful astrolover,