Big sky, Greene County, New York. Photo by Eric.

Good Evening

Here is a resend of the subscriber horoscope, an extended edition that explores tomorrow’s conjunction of Chiron and Eris. There is also a video below. This is once-in-a lifetime astrology, even more, the kind of thing that happens once every few generations.

Planet Waves seems to have exclusive coverage of this event; it’s not the kind of thing you can chirp about on TikTok while putting on your earrings and lip gloss. If you don’t have time to read, read me.

These articles are easy to follow, cohesive and centered on your personal experience. I write from the left and right brains, for men and for women, for those who love to think and those who value creativity and intuition.

I write articles with the value of a whole book that you can read in 20 minutes.

I promise you’ll be happy you did.

There is a one-hour reading available that gets to the heart of the matter about these events, presented in video with a compilation of my most recent four written readings.

Learn about/purchase that here.

Your faithful astrolover.

Chiron Meets Eris: Focus and Chaos Eric Francis Coppolino · Oct 2 This is a professional-level astrological paper on the now unfolding Chiron-Eris conjunction. Our in-house subscribers may find it on your My Account feed at Planet Waves. Thank you for making this kind of advanced astrological writing possible. Read full story

The first half of the video is heavy on media theory and how the technical environment is impacting us psychologically; it could be better. However, I don’t work from a script and this is what came out. I will continue to develop this ongoing story.