[Open] Planet Waves for November 2025

You know it’s autumn…the 2025 edition of my Sicilian wine sauce with a small batch of tomato basil sauce, kind of red pesto….100% organic produce. Photo by Eric.

Presale is available. Tap the cards for more information…

Planet Waves for November 2025

ARIES Sun + Rising.

The notion of “who you are,” meaning who anyone is, but especially you, has become so unstable that it seems impossible to hold your center. The digital environment chops us into bits, clusters us into meaningless groups and categories and takes everyone out of their center. In fact it would seem there is no center. And in response, most people cling to relationships for some sense of who they are. This is emotionally risky because relationships made of unstable people are themselves flaky. And generally they don’t account for change and cannot withstand the stress of the world. I suggest that if you are involved with someone, you not lean on them for your sense of yourself. It will be tempting, but with Saturn and Neptune having retreated from your sign and into introspective Pisces, you have options. Listen to your fears and anxieties rather than running from them and you will learn a lot. In this and other ways, spiritual matters are trying to get your attention. Your anger, as well, is an excellent teacher. What are you mad about? There’s something in your solar chart about being pissed off at God. Maybe you experience this as existence or your higher self, but it’s anger no less. Your chart suggests that you need to give yourself permission to desire. What, exactly? Your anger will teach you.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Sooner or later you have to have an honest discussion about sex. It could be with yourself; it could be with a partner; it might be with a therapist but most of them can’t do the ‘honest’ part; it might be with a close friend. It doesn’t really matter who, as long as you emphasize what is real about you: your real desires, actual perceived needs, your emotional and spiritual state — all of it. There is also the matter of guilt or resentment about something that has happened in the past that’s still troubling you. The problem with discussing sex is that once you get over the embarrassment of describing your real feelings, you then go to the underlying material. Any discussion is likely to become a kind of therapy session, though I suggest finding a way to avoid that and sticking to the erotic part for as long as possible. Too often going into ‘the issues’ is a diversion and distraction, and easier to convey than the sticky, squishy elements of actual sex and — stranger still — sexual pleasure (or displeasure). And then way too frequently the discussion goes to something political or financial, which are still other diversions. There is very likely someone in your life who is capable of having this conversation. It may be someone you’ve judged in the past as being ‘too equal’ or ‘too horny’ or having loose morals. Exactly.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Mercury retrograde in your opposite sign Sagittarius means that it’s time to address a partnership issue that has been lingering for a long time. However, if you initiate the discussion, or do so forcefully, you’re likely to get off to an awkward start and it could possibly backfire in some way. But if you don’t say anything, you are likely to feel resentful and those around you will smell something burning. Therefore I suggest you try a workaround. Get any conversation going with this individual, about anything you consider relevant, as long as it’s not a complaint. This will give you a chance to observe their state of mind and current approach to life. The topic is likely to come up on its own; there’s a good chance they’re concerned about it too. The way out of the puzzle is to focus on the present rather than on the past. That doesn’t mean that you should pretend the past did not happen, but rather orient your mind and your emotions on going forward in an honest and productive way. Your sense of anger may be the result of a misunderstanding and it’s fair to approach the question as wanting to resolve any such possibility. If you feel you’ve been deceived, you might offer amends for some instance when you have been less than honest in the past.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Despite the sense of opportunity calling you most of the year, you may be struggling to connect. Events this month will bring you within reach of at least one ambitious goal, though you will need to have one in order for that to work. Just pick the thing that’s the most important or that you like the best. From there, many connections will form. The nature of our times is decentralized; there is no center when everything is coming at everyone from every direction, all the time, which is what we live with. This makes it difficult to focus a goal or an objective, because the whole concept of ‘direction’ is nowhere to be found. It’s almost as if we live in the dark. Another casualty is specialization, or so it would seem. Nobody can do just one thing, and you probably excel at several. Yet there’s something at which you are highly proficient, by which I mean a specific topic or skill. Your actual specialty is being you, but there is something else, and you may overlook it because you love it so much. That’s the thing to focus on, and one clue is that nobody else is doing it, or doing it well. Take advantage of the prevailing state of confusion and misinformation and come through with something righteous and true.

LEO Sun + Rising

Amidst the storm of astrology the past year or so, the most stand-out thing is the reorientation of your relationships involving Pluto entering your opposite sign Aquarius (technically, your 7th solar place). This is long-range astrology. It starts back in 2023 and settles in about a year ago; it lasts till 2044. And it relates to many other changes that are in progress, but for you it’s the pin in the pinwheel. This transit is real. It represents a shift in every relationship dynamic in your life, from the most personal one-to-one relationships to how you interrelate with groups (a very important theme in this lifetime). It’s also about your relationship with yourself, which is the most important part. Nearly everyone defines themselves by their tribal associations (family, political affinity, whatever you define as ‘my kind of people’ and many other possibilities). Just about everyone else defines themselves by their personal association with a partner or the lack thereof. Not only do exceedingly few people aspire to be themselves as a self-described and self-defined entity, but the thought is terrifying. Pluto in Aquarius is for you a confrontation with definitions of yourself that have external reference points. There will be times of intense pressure to be like others. We’ve seen some ugly manifestations of this the past few years, and many have betrayed themselves only to find out that it got them little. Being true to yourself will get you everything.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

Through most of the month, your ruling planet Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius. There is a personal message here, and I’d like your help figuring out what it is. Virgo is one of the most practical and worldly signs, associated with things like food production and one’s daily work. Sagittarius is the most cosmic sign, featuring two different deep space points that orient all of human consciousness and keep the Sun in its orbit around the galaxy. This is your 4th place, your home angle, which is to say that you are ‘at home in the universe’, not just your garden. But then your garden (if you’re fortunate enough to have one) is your universe. Most people walk around on the ground. You walk around on a planet that you know is suspended in space, with the whole cosmos ‘beneath’ you. OK so what’s going on these days? What is the shift in your sense of reality? Mercury and Mars are now energizing this zone, which may be firing up your curiosity or your interest in your spiritual path. The intensity ramps up as Mars and Mercury form a conjunction on the 12th. This is highly focused astrology that is asking a question or pressing you about some important matter. By all indications, your curiosity should be a bonfire, and yet you may be feeling confused. Think and feel carefully. Focus one question, write it down, and let it stand for a while. I am curious what you come up with. Please let me know.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

According to conventional astrology charts, there are no planets in Libra this month. Once Venus makes its exit on the 6th, it would seem you have an empty house. But that is not true. There is a world of subtle activity that can now come out of the subconscious world and into the light of day. They both involve long-term (ultra slow-moving) visitors to your sign that I assure you no other astrologer is discussing, so this is special knowledge. I’ll go over them one at a time; there are three. Logos is saying that it’s up to you to make sense of your world and find the words to describe your experience. Don’t make others work to understand you. Focus your idea, and rewrite it as many times as possible until you make contact. Second is Makemake. This asks the question, “What is the point of the game?” It also asks: “What new gods have replaced the old gods, and what do both have to teach me?” The third is called Zeus, one of the special points without a physical body. This is about how you direct your energy, especially in the midst of a crisis, or when speaking of a person going through something deep. It’s up to you to attenuate your mental and physical energy (meaning, reduce it to the minimum effective level). You must be highly conscious of efficiency and of your commitment to doing no harm.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

The notion of living for one’s principles has largely been reduced to advertising and public relations. It’s a tagline, like “fair trade” or “artisanal.” But it cannot be for you. And the problem is that the whole notion has become so atrophied that most people have no concept what it means except for appearances. You must reckon with this on both levels — the deception associated with image, and the truth of what matters and cannot be compromised on. If you’re doing the work, you will change your mind at least twice this month on an issue you thought was settled law. As your perspective changes, so too must your commitments. As new facts come in, you must adjust your beliefs. This may include admitting you were wrong in the past and making certain adjustments or offering amends. And then comes something that may be very difficult for you: keeping an open mind. There is potentially a second and third wave of revelation and you will need to ride along with these discoveries. You are a fixed sign and the world is not a fixed place. We live in a time of everything, all at once, every minute of the day and night. That creates a density of chaos which carries the message “there is no truth, so why bother.” But you must. You are responsible for what you know and what you do with that information.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

It is likely that before the end of the month, you’ll experience a reversal of viewpoint on something you currently feel strongly about. Usually you pretend this didn’t happen; you just get on with the new. But I suggest that you track your process of discovery and evaluation, and understand why you are changing your mind. And it would be productive to observe what was preventing you from doing so in the past. The point of confusion is that we may be talking about an extreme need or desire or point of opinion. It’s something you may have thought you would never alter or veer on. If you find yourself questioning, which will be the first step, then let yourself question. This is the thing you usually resist by heaping on the false certainty. That takes a lot of energy and truth; it will be much easier to experience some form of doubt or self-inquiry. You have no need to panic; this is only a partial undoing of something that is not working for you in its current form. What you’re really doing is making room for new ideas. There are plenty forthcoming and as you loosen up your preconceptions and listen to yourself, you will relax a little. This process is described by Mercury and Mars in your birth sign, with Mercury retrograde beginning on Nov. 9 and lasting through Nov. 29. In all, this will be an exercise in not judging yourself.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Your ruling planet Saturn is now deep into its final visit to Pisces for three decades. Capricorn needs water, and Pisces is providing it. Capricorn needs friends, and you’re the most likely to find them in and among Pisces people and places. So take advantage of this while it lasts, and be as social as you can. Mostly I mean in new places with people you don’t yet know, though the retrograde is also prompting you to look up old friends and acquaintances and see what is going on with them. Saturn in Pisces is a metaphor for you going to them more than them coming to you. This is important. The world is going into some dark and antisocial times, worse than we’ve ever experienced, and it will be up to us as individuals to make a difference in our own lives and those of the people around us. Right now friendship is emphasized more than family. The holidays are approaching and if you have the choice, you can give yourself permission to not do the same old thing with your relatives, if you’re fortunate enough to have them. Even Capricorns like change every now and then, and this would be a refreshing one. The main difference is being free of obligation (a truly Capricorn thing if there ever was one) and having the freedom to make choices without guilt (another Capricorn thing).

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

You can be open about things most people don’t even think about. Secrets of a spiritual nature, a sexual nature, and a deeply personal type as well, all these are things you can leave out on the table and are often comfortable discussing. There are little weird things about Aquarius, and this is one of them. While some elements of your nature give you a distinct conformist streak, your velcro has an opposite side. Planetary movements through November and into December light up a peculiarity of your chart, which is the way that sexual matters meet up with spiritual ones. For most people these areas of life are like standing on two opposite sides of a canyon. For you they are a subtle crease in existence, where ideas can easily pass between. What spiritual and sexual have in common is the fact of existence. We either get spiritual concepts of why we exist, or biological ones, and most advocates for one or the other take one side and fight in a brutally partisan style. This is all a ruse; either way, it’s a business plan that in no way supports the human inquiry into its existence and place in the cosmos. You’re going to be right in the zone where these elements form new compounds of consciousness. When we talk about healing, a big part of that is seeing as whole that which is not separate and never was.

PISCES Sun + Rising

The remaining months of the year come with the instruction to wrap up unfinished business. We can see this with the final return of both Saturn and Neptune to your sign, ending long cycles for the world and for you personally. It’s rare enough that the slow-movers visit any sign, and for years, you’ve had two of them working together. These movements have shaped and formed you. You’ve been through unexpected life-changing experiences. It’s fair to say these have brought lessons and creative expansion. It seems like the water of Neptune has flushed the truth out of certain deep facets of your existence, reaching underground and into unknown places. You know so much more than you did when Neptune first entered Pisces in 2012 and when Saturn first entered Pisces in early 2023. But even on the far end of those transits, there is still work to be done and discoveries to be made. You are still grappling with a feeling of invisibility, which Neptune has emphasized and Saturn has given you the discipline to address. These two planets describe structure and vision, and now is your opportunity to consolidate those lessons and apply those skills. Use whatever flexibility you have, another important message of these major factors at the end of their run through your sign. Make any necessary adjustments and focus on what you want to happen rather than what you may regret. Long cycles are coming to an end, and new ones are just as surely beginning.

