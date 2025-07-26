[Open — PW Substack] July Monthly Readings

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Core, Astrology and Galaxy members can find these readings in the My Account area of the Planet Waves website. Non-subscribing readers and listeners are welcome to make a donation in the spirit of the care, devotion and goodwill that you always find at Planet Waves. Thank you for being part of our community. — efc

The ordinary telephone. It worked great and didn’t spy on you.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Astrology is the only spiritual or psychological model that’s flexible and diverse enough to handle nonstop change and infinite chaos. Rediscover who you are. Remember your purpose. My extended July readings for all the signs and rising signs are below.

In my new extended readings, I cover the recent sign change of Jupiter and the forthcoming entry of Uranus the awakener into Gemini. You would need to be about a century old to have any adult memory of the last time this happened, in 1942-1949. Yet we are still living with its effects every day.

The world that arose the last time Uranus was in Gemini is the world we inhabit now: made of algorithms, the infiltration of computers into every facet of business, and the nuclear problem (which first emerged in the years leading to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki).

In the most personal sense, Uranus in Gemini disrupted the inner relationship we have with ourselves, and it rearranged relationships within families and communities. This month’s movements help sort out the confusion, encouraging grounding in the simple pleasures of life on our planet and giving your mind a rest.

Jupiter in Cancer welcomes that. And now the Sun gets into the cardinal cross at solstice, making aspects to many planets on the Aries Points — especially Saturn, Neptune and Borasisi. So the temptation may be to mix it up.

Keep cool, everyone.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

ARIES Sun + Rising.

Use your mind like a Jedi and you will have mastery over your circumstances. Less is more; direct energy rather than strive to control. Tap in rather than exert yourself. Probe and study the patterns rather than jump to conclusions. Your patron planet Mars is in Virgo, which is mental, and it’s also potentially pushy — the most masculine actor in one of the most feminine signs. Pushing will not work; understanding is what you want. And you’re fortunate in that this transit is bestowing you with both curiosity and persistence. These traits will help you in this time of profound self-development and personal evolution, as long as you don’t go full-on OCD on petty matters of no real concern. Large forces are at work, in a way that can truly be described as once in a lifetime. Saturn and Neptune are working together to help you form entirely new elements of who you are; new underlying structures and means of expression. So keep your mind on your larger movements and greater goals. What are they? They’re likely to be based on discoveries you never would have anticipated. Suspend your previous expectations, difficult as this may be. Let go of emotional attachments to ideas and ideologies, and instead, keep asking yourself what is true, and what is true for you. No part of this is competitive, though Mars will tempt you with situations where you think you have to beat others at their own game. You are far greater than this, and you know it.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

At a certain point you’re going to need, or want, to throw yourself into the transition the world is going through. Yet you must do so in your own way for your own reasons. And what is apparent is that your direction runs contrary to the prevailing trends. You are growing into inner awareness even as this ceases to be a thing. You are moving toward protecting others while the tendency is to outcast people, even those closest to us. This may not feel good at first. You may feel like you’re making some kind of sacrifice that goes against your inclination toward extreme self-protection. Vulnerability may not be your strong suit, though you are in a moment that you can only fully experience and embrace if you are open to experience and open to others. The emphasis on Aries has the potential to push you into a state of extreme self-absorption. While you need to maintain your inner awareness, do whatever you can to remain a member of the human race. Treat people like you want to be treated. Speak in whole sentences about what you want; do not expect them to read your mind when you can’t read it yourself. An essential element of inner awareness is saying to others exactly what you mean and what you feel. Then, listen to yourself and act on what you hear yourself say. If you said it, you just might mean it. The universe awaits you finally taking action on your true intent.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Uranus, the planet of inventions, revolutions and revelations, arrives in your sign in a couple of weeks, and will help you consciously rearrange and recreate the patterns of your life. If you’ve been caught in habits of any form that you’ve faced challenges shifting, you will suddenly find that these things give way to new approaches to existence. The discoveries you make will push you out of a shell you may have only recently noticed that you were in. This may have been about a physical struggle, though more likely your mind is the main thing that was getting in the way. In this next phase of being, the pace will increase and decisions will matter more — and take effect sooner. You have needed a leap forward for a long time, and several are in progress. Jupiter, newly in Cancer, is offering you financial stability that is unusual for you. This will look like a stabilization of the cycles that too often seem to run your life. And meaningful developments in the most social angle of your chart represent yet another way that you’re in an essential position of social leadership. I don’t mean organizing a girls’ night out. I mean moral and spiritual leadership that’s mostly about setting an example rather than telling anyone what to do. Most people are lost right now; you seem to have your orientation, so this is more important than you may recognize.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Jupiter in Cancer is inviting you to live your blessings rather than count them. Expand into your potential, and dust off a few of your long-cherished though neglected personal goals. The more you aspire to, the more you will accomplish. Implied here is thinking large in a way that you’re not accustomed to; usually you fit into the space allotted and do your best from there. Yet the stretching point involves the realization that your life is not just about you. You do not exist merely for your own sake. You exist to contribute to the common good. If you think this means sacrifice rather than offering who you are, that will put you into a state of inner conflict rather than generosity and creativity. The more you give, the more you’ll discover that you have. Raise the quality of your work and you will find out that you possess abilities you never imagined you have. Yet to bring them out of a state of potential and into the world will take some work. Rather than thinking through what may seem like complicated issues, take action and see what you discover. Let go of your obsession with planning, at least as an experiment. The only real learning comes from experience, and to grow is to change. Good fortune comes in many forms, including being willing to dare — then doing so.

LEO Sun + Rising

You may think you’ve gone as far as you can, and accomplished as much as is possible under the current conditions — though you have not even begun to access your true potential. There have been all kinds of fireworks in the planetary patterns for the past month or so. Yet the Sun, now at Solstice and about to enter cardinal sign Cancer, is here to power up the new structure that has been built by the hands of destiny. All you need to do is stay awake in the presence of overwhelming pressure to drift off to sleep and forget who you are. You cannot eliminate your vital force, though you can deny it, you can struggle against it, and you can use it for purposes other than it was intended. So stay close to yourself, and remember your priorities — not just the day-to-day bits, but rather the larger purposes you came here to serve. This will require a change in perspective, since you seem obsessed with local news and immediate business. Take a look at a picture of our galaxy, or one of those images of a galactic cluster. Ask yourself where you are and how you got here. In one sense, the question is theoretical, since it does not have much of a factual or scientific answer. So let the question stand, and ask yourself sincerely what you truly want and need to do in the face of such overwhelming mystery. There is something, and it’s larger than just you.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

There are times you are looking at life as if through the wrong end of binoculars. Instead of a close and intimate perspective, it’s like you’re looking down a tunnel at a distant location that you cannot see. Only what you’re looking at is yourself. You were taught to look this way; an example was set for you, and you picked up the worst traits of those who had not forgiven themselves. So set the binoculars down; you do not need any special tool to perceive your reality. Relax into who you are. When you’re doing this, you will feel better: that’s your clue. It might feel a little odd to give yourself a break and come out of that state of conditioned self-criticism. You don’t need it; you never did, though you may have thought it was helpful because it protected you from those whose judgment you experienced. Your best protection is your sense of humor. You can safely laugh at the absurd positions that seemingly mature adults held when you were a child. You knew it then; it’s more difficult to see today. Anger is not going to make you feel better, though you may have the option to tell certain elders how you felt then and feel now. If they’ve departed the earthly realm, write them a letter and drop it in the nearest mailbox without a stamp. You cannot live on guilt and resentment. You can only live on love and goodwill.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Is there tension in your life between the seeming categories ‘relationship’ and ‘career’? If so, map it out using paper and pencil — so you can sketch, write sideways, and draw what’s in your mind (which will not fit on any electronic device). What are the demands you think that either of these are making of you? Is it a time issue, or is there a matter of emotional energy? They have one thing in common: neither can make you happy. Set aside that expectation. It’s what you offer of yourself that can potentially make you happy — and nothing else. If you reinterpret what you perceive as a demand, you may notice that it’s an opportunity to rise to the occasion. Nearly all relationship partners will feel a world of good if you so much as express your affection and appreciation in words spoken and actions taken. Nearly all employers will be grateful that you show up and do your best in good faith. Love and work are the two foundations upon which any sane life can be built in the Western world. If you have children, that’s a third category that’s related to both. Children thrive on positive attention and the opportunity to show you who they are. They may be the missing element that needs to be prioritized, and any intimate relationship you are in needs to work in their favor. Neither your children nor your partner can be a lever against the other.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

You seem to be drowning in mixed emotions. Please, get over yourself, and step into a larger world. How you feel is the perfect glue that binds you from having a broad and encompassing perspective. Your emotional life and all of its complexity makes it seem like you exist in a small world where everything matters and nothing makes a difference. Jupiter in Cancer is calling on you to look all the way out to the horizon, and when you’ve done that, to get a higher perspective and take another look. You have a whole other emotional dimension that you can access by doing so. You can, if you want, see that the one thing all the world needs is to be cared for — and to be meaningful, this can exclude nobody. The wisdom element of this transit will help you make peace with having been wrong about important things in the past, and let that go in favor of a different approach. Retrograde Juno (and other factors) in your sign are calling on you to let go of the bone of contention. Yes, holding onto it may seem appealing, especially if you decide in advance that certain people are untrustworthy. Yet this is a trap that keeps you ensnared. You are such a powerful projector of emotion and psychic energy that others are affected. You have what you need. You get through the day in pretty good shape. Allow yourself the privilege and the gift of loving and caring freely in ways that you act on.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

For someone so independent, you depend on people a lot. And at the moment you’re the beneficiary of their goodwill and your shared good fortune. However, this alone is not a formula for happiness. Relationships are sold as the source of fulfillment and the promised land, and this never works out to be true, or at least not for long. But this might be a good time to ask what happiness is; it’s a strange concept, evocative of an 8-year-old at his birthday party. It’s something else for adults, which I think is about being present in what you’re doing and the people you’re with. Or, present in being alone. The little kid gets presents; the adult gets to be present. “I’m not happy” is not only about wanting to be somewhere else; it’s about one’s mind not being in one’s place and time. As you may know, there is a rather unusual planetary setup at the moment involving your ruling planet Jupiter, plus Saturn and Neptune. Jupiter is only offering you what you think you want; Saturn and Neptune are offering you the potential to challenge yourself by doing something you’ve never done before. This involves becoming someone you’ve never been, which will happen day-by-day as you push into unfamiliar personal and creative territory. Your spirit is craving learning, growing and a quest for understanding yourself. Such will not happen in a comfort zone, though it’ll definitely make you present to yourself.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

It’s time to ask yourself what role relationships serve for you. This counts whether you are in a relationship or have the idea that you want one. There are many ways that you can and do gain from connecting with others, but what is their emotional basis? This can shake out a few ways. One is they provide a source of fulfillment where you are free to be yourself and invite another person to be who they are. There’s also the possibility that you get some relief from your insecurities, and the idea that you might be alone. A related idea is the potential that you feel incomplete without someone intimate in your life. At the same time, this is an excellent moment to size up the role you play in the lives of others. What is it, really? This is actually a question about existence. How you respond to these questions describes more than one-on-one partnerships. Your responses describe something about how you perceive the nature of your being. Other questions of a spiritual nature are arising for you now, and you’re being called to go into some detail in your inquiry. Do you require proof in order to have faith? Is prayer something that should be specific, or general? And the most significant one of all: do you think God is critical of you? The answer to this is likely to be shaping all of your values and expectations of life and of love.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

Now is the time to bring forth the humanitarian spirit of Aquarius. Sadly, this is one of the most under-emphasized attributes of your sign, though people sometimes dream that it’s true. Therefore, imagine that your role on the planet is to be of service to those around you who are in need. Such would not be about being charitable or ‘doing good’. I’m talking about instinct on the level of an animal taking care of its young. Only this instinct is about taking care of the world — the highest vibration of Aquarius, and one that few will attain. The temptations to give into other frames of mind are simply too great for most people to resist. And there would seem to be no rewards — as in material benefits, which often seem to be the only value left in the world. I assure you it’s not, and yet what stands in the way is the human ego. This is the false identity that asserts that self-interest is the only way of life. Yet self-interest would require that we take care of one another, though this stems from a different notion of self. Digital consciousness has created a false notion of collective reality, a kind of bullshit tribalism that squelches perception of shared or common interests. It’s like eating a bowl of Jell-o before a good meal is served, falling asleep and forgetting what happened. Stay awake, and do what you can. ‘All for one, one for all’ is a cosmic law.

PISCES Sun + Rising

Pisces is the most pleasure seeking sign, and you need to honor this in wholesome ways. Your soul is aching for creative freedom of a kind that is not readily offered by the environment we’re all captured by right now. The most beautiful and beauty-loving aspects of your nature are summoning you. To respond will take some courage; anyone who wants to allow themselves some space to relax into existence has some letting go to do. There are intense patterns driving our lives right now, and it’s difficult to be free of them. It seems to require all kinds of mental and emotional discipline, though that seems to take you right back to where you started. If I may suggest: find something that gets your attention for its own sake. Something you want to do or feel drawn by that does not need to happen. This is the access point of your creative mind; and it’s the antithesis of the digital state of mind, where it seems like something simply must happen every hour and minute of the day. Here is another secret. If you find yourself being bored, cherish the moment and see if you can make it last. You will benefit from some emptiness, some drift, or any absence of purpose. This is a state of mind that verges on poetic: a listless feeling, a sense of emptiness, coupled with the sound of rain gently striking the window.

