Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Open Starcast :: Chiron-Eris, the War, the Possible Solution
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Open Starcast :: Chiron-Eris, the War, the Possible Solution

The Chiron-Eris conjunction was earlier today. Next, Mercury stations direct and the Aries equinox happens.
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Eric Francis Coppolino
Mar 19, 2026
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Moment of totality: The Moon and Sun pass in front of Chiron on April 8, 2024, just south of Rochester, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

What we’re experiencing now is the fulfillment of the eclipse event from April 2024, nearly two years ago. Note the triple conjunction of Moon, Sun and Chiron, with Eris brought in because it’s taking an exact conjuncti…

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