Open Starcast :: Chiron-Eris, the War, the Possible Solution
The Chiron-Eris conjunction was earlier today. Next, Mercury stations direct and the Aries equinox happens.
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid
What we’re experiencing now is the fulfillment of the eclipse event from April 2024, nearly two years ago. Note the triple conjunction of Moon, Sun and Chiron, with Eris brought in because it’s taking an exact conjuncti…
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
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