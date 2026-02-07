Open Thread: What is the homeopathic remedy of our moment?
Everyone is different, but sometimes there is a genus epidemicus, or culture-wide remedy.
Good afternoon,
A friend proposed a question today: what is the homeopathic remedy of our moment?
Today I’m proposing an open discussion among those who have some knowledge of this art form, starting with the potential rubrics, and then potential remedies that match the state of mind.
I immedateily went to Arnica-Ignatia — shock, and underlying grief — though that is one possible set of acute conditions. I’m wondering what you think. Everyone is different, but sometimes there is a genus epidemicus, or culture-wide remedy.
While providing an excellent branch of medical care, I find that homeopathy is helpful with illuminating matters related to where mental state meets physical expression.
Homeopathy provides an important layer to my work as an astrologer.
Wild ideas welcome! Thank you for your thoughts.
Faitufully,
Last night’s program has a lot of astrology, including a chart reading for Peter Gabriel (who turns 75 in a week) at the end of the show:
I wrote to you about this awhile ago. I think a new miasm is being formed by the frequencies and consequences of digital immersion, and wonder about the potential of potentized WiFi wavelengths.
I think there is also the layer of separation trauma that’s reinforced by modern approaches to childbirth and early parenting that is distinct to these times, and a whole lot of use for isopathic use of potentized vaccines and for the remedies that address vax injury- thuja and silica both come to mind, which both also can address some of the impact of digital conditions.
And, of course, so much grief, suppresion, violation of autonomy - ignatia, nat mur, Carcinosin, Staphysagria…
Just rattling off thoughts while I make lunch here but I love this topic.
I feel the golden spiral could be a good contender, it was a proving done on the winter solstice 2020 so is imbued with the craziness of this decade but with the added benefit of helping us to spiral up through the layers of reawakening and remembering of what we’re here to do.. https://www.danicaapollinematic.com/shop/p/proving-golden-spiral