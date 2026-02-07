My desk after completing a covid-related homeopathy project studying matters related to types of fear and different influenza remedies, spring 2020.

Good afternoon,

A friend proposed a question today: what is the homeopathic remedy of our moment?

Today I’m proposing an open discussion among those who have some knowledge of this art form, starting with the potential rubrics, and then potential remedies that match the state of mind.

I immedateily went to Arnica-Ignatia — shock, and underlying grief — though that is one possible set of acute conditions. I’m wondering what you think. Everyone is different, but sometimes there is a genus epidemicus, or culture-wide remedy.

While providing an excellent branch of medical care, I find that homeopathy is helpful with illuminating matters related to where mental state meets physical expression.

Homeopathy provides an important layer to my work as an astrologer.

Wild ideas welcome! Thank you for your thoughts.

Faitufully,

Last night’s program has a lot of astrology, including a chart reading for Peter Gabriel (who turns 75 in a week) at the end of the show: