Opening up this week's subscriber article and horoscope a little early...in time for today's Taurus new Moon.
Vesta is saying: make room for who you are, as a conscious act. Define an inner sanctuary, and cultivate it. Keep some kind of fire burning there: creative, spiritual, sexual, journaling...whatever.
Fireside Starcast in video form…
Here is last night’s Planet Waves FM looking closely at the “hantavirus” featuring cameos by Dr Sam Bailey and Michael Bryant.
Here is my response to a recent podcast on a tantric website related to the polyamory versus monogamy question.
don’t let it get away